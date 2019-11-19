The 27x GBPUSD ninja

The 27x GBPUSD ninja

"The 27x GBPUSD ninja" is an EA that makes sure to get profit from the market using refined abilities like a Japanese ninja.
It comes loaded with RSI and an indicator using a unique logic.
The setting is simple and easy. 

Setup

$1000 or more initial margin is recommended.
Please use this EA on the GBPUSD currency pair on a 15 minute chart. 
It is extremely lightweight and has no problem running with other EAs at the same time.

Backtest

If you are backtesting, please use trustworthy historical data such as Alpari. 
If this is not the case, it will not produce a result like the attached images.

Options

・Slippage  
・Take_Profit
・Stop_Loss
・MAGIC =>If other EAs are active, please check the magic number of that EA and please set a different number in this column.
・AccountUSD =>Set ture for dollar denominated accounts.
・Leverage =>Please change it depending on the leverage setting of the account you are using.

Other

We do not offer guarantee under any circumstances if you incur losses.
Please check this using a demo account before using.
