NonStopGrid

Grid , martingale of the pair WITHOUT protracted trends EURUSD USDCAD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD


Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/841032 default settings except ShiftMultiplier=0 (old version)

Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1463825 default settings TF any

The price of the robot is formed quite simply: the profit on the signal is equal to the price of the adviser (Fair enough in my opinion)


Profit in the past does not guarantee profit in the future!

The minimum deposit is from 20,000 dollars (cents).

Description of the EA parameters:


slippage - allowable slippage

Magic - advisor's magic number

NewCicle - new trading cycle of the adviser (when disabled, the adviser will bring all open positions to TP and will not open new ones)

Size autolot - FixStartLot will be opened for each value

FixStartLot - starting lot

LotMultiplicator - lot multiplier

MaxLot - maximum lot number (0 - off)

MaximumLot - numeric value of the maximum lot (0 - off)

takeprofit - TP take profit TP

UseAverageTP - variable TP takes into account the breakeven point

Trailing - trailing stop

TralActivateNumber - from which lot the trailing stop is activated

Step - grid step

Step_Multiplicator - grid multiplier

MinStep - minimum grid step (value dependent on grid multiplier)

MaxStep - maximum grid step (value dependent on grid multiplier)

MaxSpread - maximum spread at which lots will be opened

MaxDD - maximum drawdown (I do not recommend using this parameter)

Overlap_extreme_order - close extreme orders

Overlap_last_order_number - maximum lot number from which the closing of the last orders will start

Overlap_procent - percentage of overlap by the last order

Time_Use - working time settings

Time_Start_Hour - working time settings

Time_Start_Minute - working time settings

Time_End_Hour - working time settings

Time_End_Minute - working time settings

VirtualTake - virtual take profit

TradeMode trade direction buy/sell/buy+sell/off

ShiftMultiplier offset multiplier (how many positions from the grid will be skipped before the multiplier is applied)


Filter:
Veritas1988
30
Veritas1988 2020.08.14 22:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review