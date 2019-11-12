NonStopGrid
- Experts
- Alexandr Drozhzhinov
- Version: 3.21
- Updated: 19 May 2022
- Activations: 7
Grid , martingale of the pair WITHOUT protracted trends EURUSD USDCAD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD
Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/841032 default settings except ShiftMultiplier=0 (old version)
Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1463825 default settings TF any
The price of the robot is formed quite simply: the profit on the signal is equal to the price of the adviser (Fair enough in my opinion)
Profit in the past does not guarantee profit in the future!
The minimum deposit is from 20,000 dollars (cents).
Description of the EA parameters:
slippage - allowable slippage
Magic - advisor's magic number
NewCicle - new trading cycle of the adviser (when disabled, the adviser will bring all open positions to TP and will not open new ones)
Size autolot - FixStartLot will be opened for each value
FixStartLot - starting lot
LotMultiplicator - lot multiplier
MaxLot - maximum lot number (0 - off)
MaximumLot - numeric value of the maximum lot (0 - off)
takeprofit - TP take profit TP
UseAverageTP - variable TP takes into account the breakeven point
Trailing - trailing stop
TralActivateNumber - from which lot the trailing stop is activated
Step - grid step
Step_Multiplicator - grid multiplier
MinStep - minimum grid step (value dependent on grid multiplier)
MaxStep - maximum grid step (value dependent on grid multiplier)
MaxSpread - maximum spread at which lots will be opened
MaxDD - maximum drawdown (I do not recommend using this parameter)
Overlap_extreme_order - close extreme orders
Overlap_last_order_number - maximum lot number from which the closing of the last orders will start
Overlap_procent - percentage of overlap by the last order
Time_Use - working time settings
Time_Start_Hour - working time settings
Time_Start_Minute - working time settings
Time_End_Hour - working time settings
Time_End_Minute - working time settings
TradeMode trade direction buy/sell/buy+sell/off
ShiftMultiplier offset multiplier (how many positions from the grid will be skipped before the multiplier is applied)
User didn't leave any comment to the rating