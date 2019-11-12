Euro Stars
Olamide Modele
Updated: 12 November 2019
Euro Stars trades one hour candle price retracements, typical trades are open no longer than 50 minutes. The EA is best suited for the EURUSD, other liquid pairs with low spreads can also be traded but with no guaranty of success as compared with the EURUSD pair. Please trade only on LOW TO ZERO SPREAD ACCOUNTS. Euro Stars has a decent win rate that is based on a hybrid algorithm with multiple close logic. Default setting opens 5 simultaneous trades, you can change number of trades opened in settings *starting orders*. Please follow instructions and you should find it easy to use.