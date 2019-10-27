MiK RSI Safe 25pct

MiK RSI Safe is a very safe EA.

New Update Apr 05 2020 version 3.0 :

1) Discover dipper in the market so that decrease wrong position. 2) More rule for the profit, so that it don't going too far in wrong direction. 3) More rule for the next grid, so that it can fix the first position better. 4) More note to make sure you don't make it wrong before start the EA. 5) Main Update: Hedge strategy added, we can earn even first position wrong. Hedge also shut the first position down if it found the Risk increasing. * Price also increased to 39$, this is a thanks to previous purchaser. You guys bought it cheaper than ever. * People who bought this EA before today, before version 3.0. Please contact me directly to redeem 10% back as a "Thank You" word I send to you.

New Update Nov 17 2019 version 2.0 :

- Maximum Drawdown decreased to 21.57% ( Test from 29/10/2018 to 13/11/2019 )

- Earning increased to around 100%

- Number of trading increased to around 350 ( around more than 1 trade per day)

ONLY FOR:

EUR/USD - Balance over 200$ - 15 minutes time frame - Default setting

I'm working to make it better on other pair, this should take some time.

Safety Account : 1000 USD, Default setting . Backtest 16 months give us Highest risk around 24.3% (decreased on version 2). This drawdown fully under control to Ean over 50% per year ( increased in version 2). Medium risk Account: 500$, Default setting. Back test 16 Months give us Highest risk at 49% ( Drawdown over 300$ when account earned >700$), where you can earn double or triple yearly depending on market changes.

Hight Risk: Minimum Account should be 200$ ( please don't try to broke this term anyway, we tested and only safe with over 120$ account, but for some Higher risk lover, I still keep the error notice under 90$). This setting got >80% of Risk reached. Please only try if you have enough money to buy burger to eat after loose it.

Default setting was optimized for the best result: >50% profit yearly, this will increase a lot if we double up the lot sizes (please be aware that increase lot size mean increase Drawdown percentage)

This EA have just been tested on EUR/USD pair.

Please backtest before apply the EA to other pair.

Happy to receive any feedback, I will learn to make it better.