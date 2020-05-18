Uniform MT5

The Expert Advisor opens orders at the points of possible price reversal using repeated entries (adding to a position).

Parameters for repeated entries (volume, price and time) are set by the functions. Function equations are integrated into the EA.

Features

By selecting different combinations of parameters and equations integrated into the EA, you can create its varieties that are quite different in their trading methods (scalper, nets, martingale). The Expert Advisor works on bar openings. Thus, "Open prices only" method can be used for optimization. M5 shows the best results, but you may also try other timeframes with no limitations. The trading robot uses Stop Loss. The variant of EA works in Hedging mode, for netting mode another EA exists.





Input Parameters