Trending companion
- Experts
- Eliott Boisvert Bedard
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 13 November 2019
Simple EA based on bottom trend and down impulse to open a buy trade. Include a trailing stop for each trade.
Best results on EURUSD in H1 timeframe.
Open only buys order for the moment. Wait for the next update to get more profitable features.
Open a moderate quantity of trades every period
--- Recommendations ---
Pairs : EURUSD
Timeframe : H1
Minimum deposit : 500 USD
Have fun!
Is the bot good with news? Is there a recommended setfile to keep on getting small safe profits for small account?