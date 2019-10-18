Trending companion

4.67

Simple EA based on bottom trend and down impulse to open a buy trade. Include a trailing stop for each trade.

Best results on EURUSD in H1 timeframe.

Open only buys order for the moment. Wait for the next update to get more profitable features.

Open a moderate quantity of trades every period

Find other offers, reductions and more at https://gestionbb.com/boutique/

--- Recommendations ---

Pairs : EURUSD

Timeframe : H1

Minimum deposit : 500 USD


Have fun!

Reviews 3
Rajivv K
54
Rajivv K 2025.05.05 04:05 
 

Is the bot good with news? Is there a recommended setfile to keep on getting small safe profits for small account?

IATradingScalping
2468
IATradingScalping 2023.11.20 21:25 
 

Buenisimo !! muy recomendable . GRACIAS por compartirlo , excelente EA

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.01 14:48 
 

Good job.

