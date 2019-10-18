Trending companion

Simple EA based on bottom trend and down impulse to open a buy trade. Include a trailing stop for each trade.

Best results on EURUSD in H1 timeframe.

Open only buys order for the moment. Wait for the next update to get more profitable features.

Open a moderate quantity of trades every period

--- Recommendations ---

Pairs : EURUSD

Timeframe : H1

Minimum deposit : 500 USD





Have fun!