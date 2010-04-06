SEMA is the Sextuple Exponential Moving Average:





SEMA = PEMA + QEMA(y - PEMA)





The principle of its calculation is similar to Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA). The name "Sextuple Exponential Moving Average" does not very correctly reflect its algorithm. This is a unique blend of the single, double, triple, quadruple and pentuple exponential smoothing average providing the smaller lag than each of them separately.

SEMA can be used instead of traditional moving averages. It can be used for smoothing price data, as well as for smoothing other indicators.



