Blue Marlin Bollinger Breakout

Blue Marlin Bollinger Bands Breakout

 

This EA has built-in Bollinger Bands indicators to check the trends by breakout before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with:

  1. trailing Stop Loss;
  2. bad time to trade filter for each day of the week;
  3. define in minutes the profitable orders duration;
  4. enable and disable martingale mode;
  5. define the maximum spread value to trade;
  6. define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading;
  7. the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M1.
The Strategy
  • This Expert Advisor uses built-in Bollinger BandasBreakout indicators where you can set optimized input values for best results;
  • Once you have profitable pending positions it will be pending for the time you define by input in minutes for long and short trades if you decide to use this functionality;
  • It is also provided by Trailing Stop Loss technology;
  • You may define the time you do not want the EA to trade on each day of the week. This way, you may avoid the impact news release time and avoid false signals;
  • You may avoid high spread values by defining by input the maximum spread value allowed for trading operations.

General Inputs

  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value.
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value.
  • Lots volume to trade: defines the volume of the orders of this currency pair;
  • Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous positons: the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new positonsused to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
  • Maximum Spread allowed for operations: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
  • Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
  • Double lots volume on gain limit (disabled if = 0): sets martingale volume limit. Set to Zero to disable;;

Bad time to trade (MARKET WATCH TIME) 

  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • Applied price for Indicatorsindicators;
The Internal Bollinger Bands Breakout Indicator's Inputs:
  • Bollinger Bands Shift;
  • Applied Price used on Bollinger Calculations;
  • Bollinger Bands Period;
  • Bollinger Bands Deviation.

The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M1, M20 and M30 spread at 14 and hedged account mode.









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Mian Rameez Ali
Experts
Two lines, always circling — 21 and 49. Most of the time they say nothing. Then they cross, and the system stops waiting. It closes what it was holding, opens what the cross demands, and sets its stop and target without asking twice. Risk is sized off the account itself, not fixed guesses — one bad calculation and it simply declines to trade at all. No indecision, no averaging in. Every new bar gets exactly one verdict. Built for any symbol, any timeframe. Fast against slow — the rest is ari
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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