The trading robot RSI MAshka is designed primarily for committing rare, but fairly accurate transactions for the sale of EURUSD.

The main idea is to determine the moments of the market drop and calculate the conditions for entering the sale.

To find the conditions for entering the market, the system is equipped with 7 indicators of two types, the analysis of which occurs on 3 timeframes. These are oscillators and trend indicators.

The trading robot did not require an account type, and can work on any accounts. The system uses classical indicators and does not need any additions. Optimal parameters of the system are provided only for transactions for the sale of EURUSD and do not provide for purchases. It is recommended to use the Expert Advisor on the M1 timeframe.

Nevertheless, you can use trading systems on any currency pairs and on sales and purchases.





System Settings