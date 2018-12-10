RSI Mashka

The trading robot RSI MAshka is designed primarily for committing rare, but fairly accurate transactions for the sale of EURUSD.

The main idea is to determine the moments of the market drop and calculate the conditions for entering the sale.

To find the conditions for entering the market, the system is equipped with 7 indicators of two types, the analysis of which occurs on 3 timeframes. These are oscillators and trend indicators.

The trading robot did not require an account type, and can work on any accounts.

The system uses classical indicators and does not need any additions.

Optimal parameters of the system are provided only for transactions for the sale of EURUSD and do not provide for purchases.

It is recommended to use the Expert Advisor on the M1 timeframe.

Nevertheless, you can use trading systems on any currency pairs and on sales and purchases.


System Settings

  • StopLoss - the size of the stop loss in pp.
  • TakeProfit - the size of the take profit in pp.
  • Lots - a fixed number of lots of one transaction. If 0, then the mode "money management" (parameter "Percents") is activated
  • Percents -% of available funds for one transaction
  • BUY - purchase transaction. True - enabled
  • SELL - a deal to sell. True - enabled
  • RSI1_Period - the period of the indicator RSI # 1
  • RSI2_Period - period of indicator RSI # 1
  • First_Level - the first level of RSI
  • Second_Level - second level of RSI
  • Third_Level - the third level of RSI
  • Fourth_Level - the fourth level of RSI
  • ATR - ATR 1 indicator period
  • ATR2 - ATR 2 indicator period
  • First_Level_ATR - the first level of ATR
  • Second_Level_ATR - second level of ATR
  • Third_Level_ATR - the third level of ATR
  • Fourth_Level_ATR - the fourth level of ATR
  • MA1_Period - indicator period Moving Average 1
  • MA2_Period - indicator period Moving Average 2
  • MA3_Period - indicator period Moving Average 3
  • k1 - coefficient of the trend force for MA 1
  • k2 - coefficient of the trend force for MA 2
  • k3 - coefficient of the trend force for MA 3
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MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
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