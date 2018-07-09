DTN EA For XAU MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 July 2018
- Activations: 5
- DTN EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor after research and development in a long time. It uses TREND to open orders, and uses HEDGING STRATEGY to protect your balance. So this stragety will reduce risk, protect your profit and your balance.
- It's only suitable with XAUUSD (GOLD) chart.
Indicator parameters
- Type Of First Order - BUY or SELL - The EA will open the first Order with BUY or SELL type.
- Magic Number - default is 168. Remember change Magic Number before running. The EA will use it to determine orders which was opened by EA.
- Stop EA When Profit >0 - Default is "No". If you want to change volume of orders or balance, you need to change it to "Yes". The EA will stop when having a profit order.
- First Volume - The EA will open first order with lot = First Volume . Please set it follow " How to use" below.
How to use
- It has been setup with optimize parameters so it's very EASY to run. You only attach it into XAUUSD chart (with any timeframe) and wait it to open orders.
- Min balance: 10000$ or 100$ for cent account.
- No need VPS if your ping < 500ms.
- No need to close the robot during news releases
- Choose 5 digits brokers
- Choose Leverage >= 1:500
- Change "Magic number" before running EA
- Do not run terminal with other expert advisors
- If you run in cent account, please set "first volume" parameter as follows:
- 100$ - 10000 cent - 0.01 lot
- 1000$ - 100000 cent - 0.1 lot
- 1100$- 110000 cent - 0.11 lot
- ...
- If you want stopping ea to change "first volume" or your balance, first, notice to change " stop when win" to " Yes", ea will stop when having the win order and you can change "first volume". After that, change "stop when win " to " No", the ea will run normally.
Backtest
It has been run backtest in a long time with parameters:
- From 04.01.2012 to 16.06.2018
- XAUUSD
- Random delay
- Every tick based in real ticks
- Leverage 1:500
- History Quality 100%
Make sure to setup like above to recieve similar result
If you have bought the product and/or you have any questions send me a private message. Also contact me for product support if you have purchased it.