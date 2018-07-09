DTN EA For XAU MT5

  • DTN EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor after research and development in a long time. It uses TREND to open orders, and uses HEDGING STRATEGY to protect your balance. So this stragety will reduce risk, protect your profit and your balance.
  • It's only suitable with XAUUSD (GOLD) chart.


Indicator parameters

  • Type Of First Order - BUY or SELL - The EA will open the first Order with BUY or SELL type.
  • Magic Number - default is 168. Remember change Magic Number before running. The EA will use it to determine orders which was opened by EA.
  • Stop EA When Profit >0 - Default is "No". If you want to change volume of orders or balance, you need to change it to "Yes". The EA will stop when having a profit order.
  • First Volume - The EA will open first order with lot = First Volume . Please set it follow " How to use" below.


How to use

  • It has been setup with optimize parameters so it's very EASY to run. You only attach it into XAUUSD chart (with any timeframe) and wait it to open orders.
  • Min balance: 10000$ or 100$ for cent account.
  • No need VPS if your ping < 500ms.
  • No need to close the robot during news releases
  • Choose 5 digits brokers
  • Choose Leverage >= 1:500
  • Change "Magic number" before running EA
  • Do not run terminal with other expert advisors
  • If you run in cent account, please set "first volume" parameter as follows:
    • 100$ - 10000 cent - 0.01 lot
    • 1000$ - 100000 cent - 0.1 lot
    • 1100$- 110000 cent - 0.11 lot
    • ...
  • If you want stopping ea to change "first volume" or your balance, first, notice to change " stop when win" to " Yes", ea will stop when having the win order and you can change "first volume". After that, change "stop when win " to " No", the ea will run normally.


Backtest

It has been run backtest in a long time with parameters:

  • From 04.01.2012 to 16.06.2018
  • XAUUSD
  • Random delay
  • Every tick based in real ticks
  • Leverage 1:500
  • History Quality 100%

Make sure to setup like above to recieve similar result

If you have bought the product and/or you have any questions send me a private message. Also contact me for product support if you have purchased it.

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LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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