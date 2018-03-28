TwilightTrade SEES

TwilightTrade SEES is an automated Expert Advisor based on level trading strategy, price action and some MetaTrader 4 standard indicators. With Profit Close and Profit Percent, you will control your profit and with no stop loss you will protect your balance. The money management gets the right automatic lot calculation based on your risk per trade. This system uses no grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no hedges, no tick scalping, and the best part is running fully automatic.

TwilightTrade SEES works on my live signals accounts. You can look at my real signals at MQL5 site via https://www.mql5.com/en/users/twilighttrade


Requirements and Recommendations

Please use this EA on GBPUSD M15.

VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.


Parameters

  • SeeSSetFile — money management.
  • UseMM — money management.
  • Risk — capital management risk.
  • MaxLots — maximum lot.
  • MaxSpread — max spread.
  • Slippage — slippage. 1-3 suggested - no more and no less.
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Mohamed Ahmad El Moghazy
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Mohamed Ahmad El Moghazy 2019.12.15 22:13 
 

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WELNA DAVID
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