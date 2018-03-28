TwilightTrade SEES is an automated Expert Advisor based on level trading strategy, price action and some MetaTrader 4 standard indicators. With Profit Close and Profit Percent, you will control your profit and with no stop loss you will protect your balance. The money management gets the right automatic lot calculation based on your risk per trade. This system uses no grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no hedges, no tick scalping, and the best part is running fully automatic.

TwilightTrade SEES works on my live signals accounts. You can look at my real signals at MQL5 site via https://www.mql5.com/en/users/twilighttrade





Requirements and Recommendations

Please use this EA on GBPUSD M15.

VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.





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