Bond

Bond is an Expert Advisor using custom indicators based on candles movements to identify reversal trends and Bollinger Bands.

In case of “wrong” entries, the EA uses a grid of orders with increasing lot size (in an exponential way). The grid size is limited for more safety.

Attention: this EA cannot be used with other EAs at the same time, for the same symbol and in the same account.

This EA is designed to be used with different forex pairs and with some metals, commodities and indices.


Recommendations

  • Optimized to work on M1.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $500 for initial lot set of 0.01 (for each instrument used).
  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Use only 5 digits account.


Inputs

Very simple and fast configuration:

  • MAGICMA - magic number to distinguish orders from others EAs. Attention! If you use the EA with more than one instrument, you should change the Magic Number! For example, you can use 20131118, 20131119, 20131120 etc.
  • waiting – time (in milliseconds) of waiting between closing of one position and the opening of a new one.
  • lotsize – fixed lot size.
  • starttime – time (in hours), at which the EA starts to work.
  • endtime - time (in hours), at which the EA stops to work.
  • maxgrid – maximum number of orders that the grid system will open.

The EA is ready for backtesting using EURUSD M1 with default parameters.

Please feel free to ask me for any doubts using comments or via email.

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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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