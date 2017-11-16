Reversal Expert for MT5

Reversal Expert is a fully automatic Forex Expert Advisor. For several years, the robot enters on reversal signals to make quick profits. When the target is not reached, the position is slowly increased until it becomes profitable (see screenshots below).

Best results are observed on GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP and AUDUSD on the M15 timeframe.





Advantages

Tunable risk.

Can work on several Forex pairs in the same account.

Large user base since 2013.

Lot size automatically adapted to your balance.

Reactive support channel.

Backtested since 2007.

No parameters to optimize (because optimizing is cheating).

Works well with a common DSL line (but VPS is recommended for set&forget).

The same algorithm works since 2013, no upgrade planned, no "new settings to fit the market...".

Very easy to install.





Parameters

There is only one: Risk and I recommend to leave the default value.

and I recommend to leave the default value. However you may want to test other values with Strategy Tester.

Risk is a ratio applied on your Balance level to decide on the Lot size.

No other parameter is tunable.





How Does It Work?

Reversal Expert applies the best known techniques for automated trading. There are basically 2 main modules:

Finding good entry points . The robot detects situations where a movement is expected soon. Pending orders are set for a brief amount of time and are deleted if the expected movement doesn't happen. You will see many canceled orders, this is perfectly normal.

. The robot detects situations where a movement is expected soon. Pending orders are set for a brief amount of time and are deleted if the expected movement doesn't happen. You will see many canceled orders, this is perfectly normal. Exiting with a profit. Once a position is opened, the robot will look into a quick profit. If it doesn't happen, a recovery mechanism will take over the situation to avoid a loss, so the customer always ends positive.





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