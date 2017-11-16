Reversal Expert for MT5

Reversal Expert is a fully automatic Forex Expert Advisor. For several years, the robot enters on reversal signals to make quick profits. When the target is not reached, the position is slowly increased until it becomes profitable (see screenshots below).

Best results are observed on GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP and AUDUSD on the M15 timeframe.


Advantages

  • Tunable risk.
  • Can work on several Forex pairs in the same account.
  • Large user base since 2013.
  • Lot size automatically adapted to your balance.
  • Reactive support channel.
  • Backtested since 2007.
  • No parameters to optimize (because optimizing is cheating).
  • Works well with a common DSL line (but VPS is recommended for set&forget).
  • The same algorithm works since 2013, no upgrade planned, no "new settings to fit the market...".
  • Very easy to install.


Parameters

  • There is only one: Risk and I recommend to leave the default value.
  • However you may want to test other values with Strategy Tester.
  • Risk is a ratio applied on your Balance level to decide on the Lot size.
  • No other parameter is tunable.


How Does It Work?

Reversal Expert applies the best known techniques for automated trading. There are basically 2 main modules:

  • Finding good entry points. The robot detects situations where a movement is expected soon. Pending orders are set for a brief amount of time and are deleted if the expected movement doesn't happen. You will see many canceled orders, this is perfectly normal.
  • Exiting with a profit. Once a position is opened, the robot will look into a quick profit. If it doesn't happen, a recovery mechanism will take over the situation to avoid a loss, so the customer always ends positive.


Recommendation

  • The recommended minimum balance is 2500 EUR (Risk=0.16).
  • But you can use this Expert with less balance, just increase the Risk:
    • 2000 EUR → Risk=0.19.
    • 1500 EUR → Risk=0.28.
    • 1000 EUR → Risk=0.45.
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Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
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Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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