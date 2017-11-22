Jigsaw

This EA had been tested and optimized it for more than 1 year on real account. Many skilled traders give their suggestions on this EA optimization. Thanks to them.

Basic description:

  1. The EA automatically loads different parameters for different pairs. The optimized and verified pairs include: EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, EURAUD, GBPUSD.
  2. Suggested run on M1 or M5.


Features

  • Target profit points is configurable.
  • Minimum order opening interval is configurable.
  • Max order number for one series is configurable.
  • Separated risk parameter configurable for buy and sell.
  • Support money management.
  • Support Start time and End time.
  • Support Account SL.


Parameters

  • WinPoints: Target profit points. Bigger setting equal to more profit and high risk. On the contrary small profit and low risk.
  • MinIncPoints: Minimum order opening interval. The smaller the value, the greater the risk.
  • MaxLevel: Max order numbers of one order series.
  • BuyRisk: Risk parameter for Buy orders. If the market risk is high, set this value bigger.
  • SellRisk: Risk parameter for Sell orders. If the market risk is high, set this value bigger.
  • LotMulti: Money management. Lot =（0.02,0.02,0.03,0.05,0.08,0.11,0.17）x LotMulti.
  • SLThreshold: Stop Loss percentage of your account. All orders would be closed when the loss of opened orders exceeds this value. For example, SLThreshold=0.2, orders would be closed when you lose 20% of your account balance.
  • StartHour: EA start time of hour (MT4 time). If you want the EA run 24 hour, set StartHour=StartHour.
  • EndHour: EA stop time of hour (MT4 time). Note: an hour before this time the EA will stop open new series, and opened series will continue. All orders will be closed when EndHour arrives.
  • MAGICNUM: Magic number.


Note

  1. Users need to understand the meaning and risk of each parameter, please read the above description.
  2. If you are familiar with the market and are able to assume greater risk, you can adjust the parameters.
  3. You can send me messages if you have any questions.
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Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
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