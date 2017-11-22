Jigsaw
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA had been tested and optimized it for more than 1 year on real account. Many skilled traders give their suggestions on this EA optimization. Thanks to them.
Basic description:
- The EA automatically loads different parameters for different pairs. The optimized and verified pairs include: EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, EURAUD, GBPUSD.
- Suggested run on M1 or M5.
Features
- Target profit points is configurable.
- Minimum order opening interval is configurable.
- Max order number for one series is configurable.
- Separated risk parameter configurable for buy and sell.
- Support money management.
- Support Start time and End time.
- Support Account SL.
Parameters
- WinPoints: Target profit points. Bigger setting equal to more profit and high risk. On the contrary small profit and low risk.
- MinIncPoints: Minimum order opening interval. The smaller the value, the greater the risk.
- MaxLevel: Max order numbers of one order series.
- BuyRisk: Risk parameter for Buy orders. If the market risk is high, set this value bigger.
- SellRisk: Risk parameter for Sell orders. If the market risk is high, set this value bigger.
- LotMulti: Money management. Lot =（0.02,0.02,0.03,0.05,0.08,0.11,0.17）x LotMulti.
- SLThreshold: Stop Loss percentage of your account. All orders would be closed when the loss of opened orders exceeds this value. For example, SLThreshold=0.2, orders would be closed when you lose 20% of your account balance.
- StartHour: EA start time of hour (MT4 time). If you want the EA run 24 hour, set StartHour=StartHour.
- EndHour: EA stop time of hour (MT4 time). Note: an hour before this time the EA will stop open new series, and opened series will continue. All orders will be closed when EndHour arrives.
- MAGICNUM: Magic number.
Note
- Users need to understand the meaning and risk of each parameter, please read the above description.
- If you are familiar with the market and are able to assume greater risk, you can adjust the parameters.
- You can send me messages if you have any questions.