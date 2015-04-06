Well Martin
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Well Martin Expert Advisor looks for entries in a calm market and increases the lot after a loss.
Trading Strategy
- The EA is designed to trade in a quiet market.
- The EA trades using market orders, and exits positions using stop orders.
- StopLoss and TakeProfit levels are set through modification.
- After a losing position, the EA increases lot by KLot.
- If MaxLot is reached after a series of losses, the EA switches to the minimum lot set in Lots.
- If you set Lots to zero, the lot will be calculated based on deposit and the Risk parameter.
- The EA opens positions alternately, i.e. buy-sell-buy or sell-buy-sell.
The EA has been optimized on data for 01.11.2005-01.11.2010. Symbol EURUSD Н1.
Related signal monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/195414
Settings of the Expert Advisor
Trading Lot Settings
- Lots - trading lot
- KLot - lot increase
- MaxLot - maximum lot
- Risk - risk management
Position Placing Parameters
- StopLoss - the stop loss value
- TakeProfit - the take profit value
- Slip - allowable slippage
- Magic
Indicator Settings
- ADXPeriod - period of the ADX indicator
- Level - level of ADX
- BBPeriod - period of Bollinger Bands
- BBDev- deviation of Bollinger Bands
Trading Time Overwrite
- StartHour - trading start hour
- StartMin - trading start minute
- EndHour - trading end hour
- EndMin - trading end minute
Error Handling
- MaxEntry - number of attempts to place an order
- LongPause - a long pause after an error
- ShortPause - a short pause after an error