The Well Martin Expert Advisor looks for entries in a calm market and increases the lot after a loss.





Trading Strategy

The EA is designed to trade in a quiet market.

The EA trades using market orders, and exits positions using stop orders.

StopLoss and TakeProfit levels are set through modification.

and levels are set through modification. After a losing position, the EA increases lot by KLot .

. If MaxLot is reached after a series of losses, the EA switches to the minimum lot set in Lots .

is reached after a series of losses, the EA switches to the minimum lot set in . If you set Lots to zero, the lot will be calculated based on deposit and the Risk parameter.

to zero, the lot will be calculated based on and the parameter. The EA opens positions alternately, i.e. buy-sell-buy or sell-buy-sell.

The EA has been optimized on data for 01.11.2005-01.11.2010. Symbol EURUSD Н1.

Related signal monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/195414





Settings of the Expert Advisor

Trading Lot Settings

Lots - trading lot

- trading lot KLot - lot increase

- lot increase MaxLot - maximum lot

- maximum lot Risk - risk management

Position Placing Parameters

StopLoss - the stop loss value

- the stop loss value TakeProfit - the take profit value

- the take profit value Slip - allowable slippage

- allowable slippage Magic

Indicator Settings

ADXPeriod - period of the ADX indicator

- period of the ADX indicator Level - level of ADX

- level of ADX BBPeriod - period of Bollinger Bands

- period of Bollinger Bands BBDev- deviation of Bollinger Bands

Trading Time Overwrite

StartHour - trading start hour

- trading start hour StartMin - trading start minute

- trading start minute EndHour - trading end hour

- trading end hour EndMin - trading end minute

Error Handling