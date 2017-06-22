Saint Volume Trader EA Free

  • Experts
  • Chow Wooi Chuan
    Chow Wooi Chuan

    Chow Wooi Chuan

    1 (1)
    Hello to All, My name is Saint Chow. I'm from Singapore. I trade forex already long long time. I was in banking line, work non related forex Job for 7 years. My experiences is as a retail trader. Know some friends, familiar friend now, work as a fund manager and investment executive in bank. I learn
    2 products
  • Version: 1.8

Saint Volume Trader EA consist of two sets of strategy. When "read volume" parameter is on, the EA trades with special build-in software to extract volume data from the data provider. Data provider updates real time data for every two minutes. When "read volume" is set to false, the EA trades with the standard MetaTrader 4 volume indicator. Both strategies have the same concept to read aggregated volume figures from the standard MetaTrader 4 volume indicator or data provider on a certain timeframe. By presetting a value requirement for opening a trade in the "trigger level" parameter, the EA will place buy/sell pending orders when the requirement value is met. Either buy or sell order is hit, the opposite one will be canceled. Below are basic information and EA's parameters.


Basic EA information

  1. Currency pairs = USD/DKK, USD/CHF and CAD/CHF.
  2. Timeframe = H1.
  3. Chart = Preferably use Renko chart.
  4. Requires VPS.
  5. Volume reading = USD/DKK, USD/CHF and CAD/CHF.
  6. Use ECN broker.
  7. Lot size = 0.01 can be used only.


Variable description

  • Read volume = true/false
  • Query interval = 120 (120 is 120 seconds or 2 minutes and do not change this value)
  • Max Active Orders = X
  • Auto lot = true/false
  • Risk = X % (risk of capital in percentage)
  • Fixed lot = X (fixed lot size setting)
  • Trade triggered volume = X (volume amount to be decided to open trades)
  • Pending distance = X pips (pending order's distance to the current price)
  • Martingale multiplier = X (lot increase setting when a trade is lost)
  • Stop loss = X
  • Take profit = X
  • Trailing (true/false)
  • Trail Start = X
  • Trail stop = X (trail distance)
  • Trail step = X
  • Magic number = X (4 digits)
  • Slippage = X
  • Trade comment (display account information on top left of the platform)
  • ECN broker (true/false)
  • Display (true/false)


EA's Setup

Users are required to add URL at MetaTrader 4 platform under Tools --> Options --> Expert Advisors.

Under Expert Advisors' tab, make sure to tick the following options:

  • Allow Automated trading
  • Disable automated trading when the account has been changed
  • Disable automated trading when the profile has been changed
  • Allow WebRequest for listed URL (URL to be added is www.myfxbook.com/forex-broker-volume/)


Recommendation

  • Before getting familiar this EA, users are encouraged to test it on a demo account.
  • The use of money management is recommended to follow this ratio: 10k deposit to trade 0.1, 1k deposit to trade 0.01 and so on.
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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Saint Volume Trader EA
Chow Wooi Chuan
1 (1)
Experts
Saint Volume Trader EA consists of the two sets of strategy. When "read volume" parameter is on, the EA trades with special build-in software to extract volume data from the data provider. Data provider updates real time data for every two minutes. When "read volume" set to false , the EA trade with standard MetaTrader 4 volume indicator. Both strategies have the same concept to read aggregated volume figures from the standard MetaTrader 4 volume indicator or data provider on a certain timeframe
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Matthew Todorovski
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