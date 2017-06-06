The Stalker Elite

This is a simple but sophisticated scalper designed to grab the big, quick moves - always ready to pounce.

The STALKER ELITE works by waiting for when the market starts moving quickly and then pounces with quick acting trades. It does this by placing pending buy and sell stop orders above and below the current market price and regularly updates these orders regularly to ensure no false triggers. If the market has a sudden move in any direction, one of these trades will be triggered and the money management system kicks into place to complete the trade. It is ALWAYS stalking the market so we do not miss any unexpected moves.


Features

  • Operates on market action only - no complex indicators or theories. If the market is moving, this strategy will take advantage of it
  • Simple fast acting scalper probing for quick market movements
  • NEWS FILTER to keep out of messy times around big news events (optional)
  • TIME FILTER: Have EA running only in the times and markets you want
  • Tight stop losses to protect capital
  • Tight trailing stop to lock in quick profits
  • Best pairs are USDJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD and GBPUSD
  • Performs best in volatile or quick moving markets
  • Quick spread protection
  • Extremely low drawdown


Inputs

  • Money Management: You can choose to trade a percentage of your balance (e.g. 10%) or at fixed lots
  • Pending Distance: Distance (in pips) above and below the current price where it places pending stop orders
  • Pending Update (seconds): Time in seconds when it updates pending orders
  • Maximum Spread (pips): Upper limit of maximum spread before orders are deleted
  • Seconds to wait after maximum spread is reached: When spread protection is activated, it waits for a period of time before placing orders again
  • Stop Loss (pips): Initial hard stop loss that is placed with an order
  • Take Profit (pips): Initial take profit that is placed with an order
  • TRAILING MODE: You can toggle this field to choose either 'percentage of profit' or 'fixed pips'
  • Breakeven: Value in pips of where it will place a breakeven level to ensure trade is not a loser
  • TRADING TIMES (GMT): You can set the EA to start and stop at certain times of the day
  • NEWS FILTER: You can turn this on, so that it will close all orders before major news events. This is a great feature and we generally only use it for high impact news events
  • Currencies for news: Simply input the three-letter currency code in capital letters with a space in between for all news events that you want to stay out of
  • Show news on chart: By turning this on, you will have a list of all upcoming news events associated with your currency pairs
  • Minutes to close orders before news: Type in minutes before news to close all pending orders
  • Minutes to open orders after news: Type in minutes after news that you want pending orders to be placed again
  • Magic Number: This can be any number as long as it is unique for all EAs on one account. This helps manage multiple trades from different EAs without getting confused with each order
  • Order Comment: You can use this to help identify where the trades were initiated from
  • Points in 1 pip: If you like to use points instead of pips, you can change this value
  • Open Trade with SL and TP: This is for brokers accepting instant orders with complete SL and TP in original order. If your broker does not, set this to false and an initial order will be placed and then modified instantly.


Important requirements

To make the NEWS FILTER work

  • Since we cannot use DLLs in MQL5, we use a different method and you have to make an adjustment in MetaTrader 4...

In Tools->Options->'Expert Advisors' tab, there is "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" list. Put http://www.forexfactory.com/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml in there to make it work.

As a scalper, it works best with an ECN broker with tight spreads, although settings can be adjusted to accommodate larger spreads with slightly reduced performance.

Use of quality VPS or VIRTUAL HOSTING is important to ensure EA is live 24/7 to catch the moves.

BackTesting: Please backtest with high quality tick data only and you will be in for a pleasant surprise. We have found that backtesting is very close to live results except for spread protection or being disabled at news events.

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Eng Hoe Teh
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Eng Hoe Teh 2017.09.19 06:45 
 

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[Deleted] 2017.06.21 16:17 
 

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