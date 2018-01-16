MMM Double Commodity Channel Index
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 January 2018
- Activations: 10
MMM Commodity Channel Index Strategy:
- The robot uses its two built-in improved and tested CCI indicators to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal for buying or selling. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. Perfect for scalping.
- It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit.
- Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections like Trailing Stop Loss where the stop loss may be moved near to the pair current price once the order has positive profit. You can also define the account minimum equity percentage required to send a new order.
- You can define the orders limits of profits in currency value.
General Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
- Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
- Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;.
- Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
- Orders expiration time in minutes: this parameter was created to set the order expiration order in minutes. The default value is 1440 minutes (one day). Set it to 0 if you do not want to use it. The minimum value is 10 minutes.
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open of this symbol: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity.
- Maximum Spread allowed for operations: defines the maximum currency spread value allowed for the EA operatinos.
- Magic Number: this parameter identifies the order the EA is working with.
Lot size variance inputs
- Double Lots on Gain: if 'true', the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 'false'. If set to 'true' works in Martingale mode.
- Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines the maximum lot size as the above input increases its size.
Indicator's Inputs
- Time Frame for indicator usage: the time frame used with the CCI indicator.
- Price applied: the applied price used with the CCI indicator.
- CCI used Period: defines the period used by the CCI indicator.
- CCI shifts: the shift value used by the CCI indicator.
- CCI Upper Level: the upper band used by the CCI indicator.
- CCI Lower Level: the lower band used by the CCI indicator.