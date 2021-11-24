Trump Ace
- Experts
-
Valery PavlushevI am an ordinary Russian guy. I live in the Urals. Market - this is my favorite hobbi.Mne like to trade, study and analyze financial markets. Learn new things, read books, play sports.
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 24 November 2021
- Activations: 10
A universal Expert Advisor: Multi-currency, CFD, Metals. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and investors. The Expert Advisor works on all timeframes without losing its profitability. Entry signals are produced by the fiji_bb_alert indicator.
The indicator has flexible settings. This indicator has been specifically selected. This allows any trader to configure specific trading style.
Features
- It provides separate buttons to start and stop the EA.
- You can find various new things due to different customization options.
- Support for 4- and 5-digit quotes.
- Does not use pending orders, does not use the grid of orders, averaging can be disabled.
- Can trade during important news releases.
- 100% automated trading.
- A reliable money management system.
- Suitable for large and small deposits.
- Spread does not matter. An order is opened by a signal generated by the indicator.
- The high level of the test results match. Checkpoints - Every tick and real trading.
Recommendations
- Download the fiji_bb_alert indicator. Attach it to a chart. Watch, choose and experiment with signal settings on different timeframes.
- After that set these parameters in the EA. Add trading settings and run the EA test in the strategy tester.
- Every trading instrument has its specifics. Caution is advised. Manage risk and work with volumes as per your deposit.
- The EA can be configured to use any trading style. Please consider the main market direction.
For Customers
Settings: "moderate version 2016" to trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD on the TF М5-15-30-60.
This shows its universal character, shows that there was no parameter fittings, since markets differ.
If you experience problems configuring the EA. PM/email author for setting recommendation, taking into account your risk preferences.
Main Parameters of the EA
- Magic - unique order ID
- Lots – initial order volume
- MaxLots – maximum lot size traded by the EA
- Multiplier – lot multiplier to increase the volume of following orders
- StopLoss – stop loss in points
- TakeProfit – take profit in points
- Distance – minimum distance between orders
- Start_Hour – EA operation start (МТ4 terminal time)
- End_Hour – EA operation end (MT4 terminal time)
- UseBreakEvenStopLoss – enable/disable money management (to close all open orders)
- UseBreakEvenTakeProfit – enable/disable money management (to close all open orders)
- BreakEvenStopLoss – stop loss level as % of the account equity
- BreakEvenTakeProfit – take profit level as % of the account equity
- Use_other_orders – enable/disable work with manual orders
- Use_opposite_signal – consider opposite signal
- Use_Moving_Average – a combination of MAs for trend following trading
- Slippage – maximum allowable slippage
- Use_Lock – opening two orders in different directions
- Protection – when averaging, sets an opposite order at the specified value n>
- Protection_koef – a ratio for calculating the volume of an opposite order
- Minimum profit – minimum profit to close all orders
fiji_bb_alert _input_parameters
- bb_timeframe – timeframe in minutes
- eintBandsPeriod – averaging period for indicator calculation
- edblBandsDev - Number of standard deviations from the main line
- eintMAMode - method of averaging 0 - Simple averaging, 1 - Exponential averaging
- eintMAPrice - price used for calculation
- eintMAShift - shift of the indicator relative to the price chart.
- eintBarsBack – interval between the current and the previous bar, their values are used for signal formation
- SIGNAL_BAR – determines the interval of signals