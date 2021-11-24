A universal Expert Advisor: Multi-currency, CFD, Metals. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and investors. The Expert Advisor works on all timeframes without losing its profitability. Entry signals are produced by the fiji_bb_alert indicator.

The indicator has flexible settings. This indicator has been specifically selected. This allows any trader to configure specific trading style.





Features

It provides separate buttons to start and stop the EA.

You can find various new things due to different customization options.

Support for 4- and 5-digit quotes.

Does not use pending orders, does not use the grid of orders, averaging can be disabled.

Can trade during important news releases.

100% automated trading.

A reliable money management system.

Suitable for large and small deposits.

Spread does not matter. An order is opened by a signal generated by the indicator.

The high level of the test results match. Checkpoints - Every tick and real trading.









Recommendations

Download the fiji_bb_alert indicator. Attach it to a chart. Watch, choose and experiment with signal settings on different timeframes. After that set these parameters in the EA. Add trading settings and run the EA test in the strategy tester. Every trading instrument has its specifics. Caution is advised. Manage risk and work with volumes as per your deposit. The EA can be configured to use any trading style. Please consider the main market direction.





For Customers

Settings: "moderate version 2016" to trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD on the TF М5-15-30-60.

This shows its universal character, shows that there was no parameter fittings, since markets differ.

If you experience problems configuring the EA. PM/email author for setting recommendation, taking into account your risk preferences.





Main Parameters of the EA

Magic - unique order ID

- unique order ID Lots – initial order volume

– initial order volume MaxLots – maximum lot size traded by the EA

– maximum lot size traded by the EA Multiplier – lot multiplier to increase the volume of following orders

– lot multiplier to increase the volume of following orders StopLoss – stop loss in points

– stop loss in points TakeProfit – take profit in points

– take profit in points Distance – minimum distance between orders

minimum distance between orders Start_Hour – EA operation start (МТ4 terminal time)

EA operation start (МТ4 terminal time) End_Hour – EA operation end (MT4 terminal time)

EA operation end (MT4 terminal time) UseBreakEvenStopLoss – enable/disable money management (to close all open orders)

– enable/disable money management (to close all open orders) UseBreakEvenTakeProfit – enable/disable money management (to close all open orders)

enable/disable money management (to close all open orders) BreakEvenStopLoss – stop loss level as % of the account equity

stop loss level as % of the account equity BreakEvenTakeProfit – take profit level as % of the account equity

take profit level as % of the account equity Use_other_orders – enable/disable work with manual orders

enable/disable work with manual orders Use_opposite_signal – consider opposite signal

consider opposite signal Use_Moving_Average – a combination of MAs for trend following trading

a combination of MAs for trend following trading Slippage – maximum allowable slippage

maximum allowable slippage Use_Lock – opening two orders in different directions

opening two orders in different directions Protection – when averaging, sets an opposite order at the specified value n>

when averaging, sets an opposite order at the specified value n> Protection_koef – a ratio for calculating the volume of an opposite order

a ratio for calculating the volume of an opposite order Minimum profit – minimum profit to close all orders

fiji_bb_alert _input_parameters