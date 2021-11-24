Trump Ace

  • Experts
  • Valery Pavlushev
    Valery Pavlushev

    Valery Pavlushev

    I am an ordinary Russian guy. I live in the Urals. Market - this is my favorite hobbi.Mne like to trade, study and analyze financial markets. Learn new things, read books, play sports.
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.8
  • Updated: 24 November 2021
  • Activations: 10

A universal Expert Advisor: Multi-currency, CFD, Metals. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and investors. The Expert Advisor works on all timeframes without losing its profitability. Entry signals are produced by the fiji_bb_alert indicator.

The indicator has flexible settings. This indicator has been specifically selected. This allows any trader to configure specific trading style.


Features

  • It provides separate buttons to start and stop the EA.
  • You can find various new things due to different customization options.
  • Support for 4- and 5-digit quotes.
  • Does not use pending orders, does not use the grid of orders, averaging can be disabled.
  • Can trade during important news releases.
  • 100% automated trading.
  • A reliable money management system.
  • Suitable for large and small deposits.
  • Spread does not matter. An order is opened by a signal generated by the indicator.
  • The high level of the test results match. Checkpoints - Every tick and real trading.


Recommendations

  1. Download the fiji_bb_alert indicator. Attach it to a chart. Watch, choose and experiment with signal settings on different timeframes.
  2. After that set these parameters in the EA. Add trading settings and run the EA test in the strategy tester.
  3. Every trading instrument has its specifics. Caution is advised. Manage risk and work with volumes as per your deposit.
  4. The EA can be configured to use any trading style. Please consider the main market direction.


For Customers

Settings: "moderate version 2016" to trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD on the TF М5-15-30-60.

This shows its universal character, shows that there was no parameter fittings, since markets differ.

If you experience problems configuring the EA. PM/email author for setting recommendation, taking into account your risk preferences.


Main Parameters of the EA

  • Magic - unique order ID
  • Lots – initial order volume
  • MaxLots – maximum lot size traded by the EA
  • Multiplier – lot multiplier to increase the volume of following orders
  • StopLoss – stop loss in points
  • TakeProfit – take profit in points
  • Distance – minimum distance between orders
  • Start_Hour – EA operation start (МТ4 terminal time)
  • End_Hour – EA operation end (MT4 terminal time)
  • UseBreakEvenStopLoss – enable/disable money management (to close all open orders)
  • UseBreakEvenTakeProfit – enable/disable money management (to close all open orders)
  • BreakEvenStopLoss – stop loss level as % of the account equity
  • BreakEvenTakeProfit – take profit level as % of the account equity
  • Use_other_orders – enable/disable work with manual orders
  • Use_opposite_signal – consider opposite signal
  • Use_Moving_Average – a combination of MAs for trend following trading
  • Slippage – maximum allowable slippage
  • Use_Lock – opening two orders in different directions
  • Protection – when averaging, sets an opposite order at the specified value n>
  • Protection_koef – a ratio for calculating the volume of an opposite order
  • Minimum profit – minimum profit to close all orders

fiji_bb_alert _input_parameters

  • bb_timeframe – timeframe in minutes
  • eintBandsPeriod – averaging period for indicator calculation
  • edblBandsDev - Number of standard deviations from the main line
  • eintMAMode - method of averaging 0 - Simple averaging, 1 - Exponential averaging
  • eintMAPrice - price used for calculation
  • eintMAShift - shift of the indicator relative to the price chart.
  • eintBarsBack – interval between the current and the previous bar, their values are used for signal formation
  • SIGNAL_BAR – determines the interval of signals
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4.67 (3)
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3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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