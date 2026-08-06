Fabii NNFX Atr Levels

Place your ATR stop-loss, take-profit and exact lot size in ONE click. Free, native MT5, no repaint.
Click any candle → entry, TP and SL appear instantly, plus the precise lot for your risk %. Any pair, any timeframe, any market. Stop doing ATR math by hand.

▬▬▬ THE PROBLEM ▬▬▬
If you trade the No Nonsense Forex (NNFX) method — or any ATR-based system — you set your stop and target at a multiple of the ATR and size every position to a fixed % risk. Doing that by hand on every candle is slow, error-prone, and pulls you out of the chart. The best-known tool for this was built for MT4. On MT5, traders were left improvising.

▬▬▬ HOW IT WORKS ▬▬▬
Attach the indicator to any chart. Click a candle: it reads two independent ATRs (one for take-profit, one for stop-loss), projects the levels on the chart, and computes the lot size for your account balance and chosen risk. Click again to flip BUY / SELL, click once more to clear. A live mode follows the current price so you can plan a trade in real time. Everything is measured in pips, on the exact timeframe you're on.

▬▬▬ KEY FEATURES ▬▬▬
- One click sets entry, TP, SL and lot size — instantly
- Works on ANY pair and ANY market (forex, indices, metals, crypto, stocks) and ANY timeframe
- Native MT5 — not an MT4 port
- Independent ATR period + multiplier for take-profit and for stop-loss
- Automatic lot size from your risk % and account balance
- Live mode that tracks current price for real-time planning
- Clean chart — one click sets everything, one click clears it
- No repaint — levels are final on bar close

▬▬▬ INPUTS ▬▬▬
| Input | Description | Recommended default |
| TP ATR Period | ATR length for the take-profit | 14 |
| TP Multiplier | ATR multiple for the take-profit | 1.0 |
| SL ATR Period | ATR length for the stop-loss | 14 |
| SL Multiplier | ATR multiple for the stop-loss | 1.5 |
| Risk per trade (%) | Account risk used for lot sizing | 1.0 |
| Show Lot Size | Display the computed lot on the chart | true |

▬▬▬ HOW TO USE IT ▬▬▬
1. Attach it to any chart — any pair, any market, any timeframe.
2. Set your risk % (default 1%) and, if you wish, the ATR periods/multipliers.
3. Click the candle where your system gives a signal.
4. Read the projected TP / SL and the lot size shown on the chart.
5. Click the same candle to switch BUY ⇄ SELL; click once more to clear.

▬▬▬ SUPPORT ▬▬▬
Questions? Message me — I answer within 24h. Follow my profile for my next MT5 tools.

▬▬▬ GET IT ▬▬▬
Download it free and click your first candle. If it saves you time, leave a review — it helps other traders find it.
(Visualization tool — it does not place orders and makes no profit promise.)
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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