Fabii NNFX Atr Levels

Place your ATR stop-loss, take-profit and exact lot size in ONE click. Free, native MT5, no repaint.

Click any candle → entry, TP and SL appear instantly, plus the precise lot for your risk %. Any pair, any timeframe, any market. Stop doing ATR math by hand.





▬▬▬ THE PROBLEM ▬▬▬

If you trade the No Nonsense Forex (NNFX) method — or any ATR-based system — you set your stop and target at a multiple of the ATR and size every position to a fixed % risk. Doing that by hand on every candle is slow, error-prone, and pulls you out of the chart. The best-known tool for this was built for MT4. On MT5, traders were left improvising.





▬▬▬ HOW IT WORKS ▬▬▬

Attach the indicator to any chart. Click a candle: it reads two independent ATRs (one for take-profit, one for stop-loss), projects the levels on the chart, and computes the lot size for your account balance and chosen risk. Click again to flip BUY / SELL, click once more to clear. A live mode follows the current price so you can plan a trade in real time. Everything is measured in pips, on the exact timeframe you're on.





▬▬▬ KEY FEATURES ▬▬▬

- One click sets entry, TP, SL and lot size — instantly

- Works on ANY pair and ANY market (forex, indices, metals, crypto, stocks) and ANY timeframe

- Native MT5 — not an MT4 port

- Independent ATR period + multiplier for take-profit and for stop-loss

- Automatic lot size from your risk % and account balance

- Live mode that tracks current price for real-time planning

- Clean chart — one click sets everything, one click clears it

- No repaint — levels are final on bar close





▬▬▬ INPUTS ▬▬▬

| Input | Description | Recommended default |

| TP ATR Period | ATR length for the take-profit | 14 |

| TP Multiplier | ATR multiple for the take-profit | 1.0 |

| SL ATR Period | ATR length for the stop-loss | 14 |

| SL Multiplier | ATR multiple for the stop-loss | 1.5 |

| Risk per trade (%) | Account risk used for lot sizing | 1.0 |

| Show Lot Size | Display the computed lot on the chart | true |





▬▬▬ HOW TO USE IT ▬▬▬

1. Attach it to any chart — any pair, any market, any timeframe.

2. Set your risk % (default 1%) and, if you wish, the ATR periods/multipliers.

3. Click the candle where your system gives a signal.

4. Read the projected TP / SL and the lot size shown on the chart.

5. Click the same candle to switch BUY ⇄ SELL; click once more to clear.





▬▬▬ SUPPORT ▬▬▬

Questions? Message me — I answer within 24h. Follow my profile for my next MT5 tools.





▬▬▬ GET IT ▬▬▬

Download it free and click your first candle. If it saves you time, leave a review — it helps other traders find it.

(Visualization tool — it does not place orders and makes no profit promise.)