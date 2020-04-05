Lila Forex EA

LILA – Adaptive Trading Engine

Trade with confirmation, not speculation.

LILA is an adaptive basket trading system designed to trade only when market conditions meet strict confirmation criteria. Every position begins with trend validation using EMA direction and ADX strength, helping avoid low-quality entries during sideways market conditions.

Instead of relying on fixed grid spacing, LILA dynamically adjusts trade placement as a basket develops, managing every position as a single weighted trade with intelligent exits and automated risk controls.

Risk management isn't an optional feature, it's built into every decision the EA makes.

Key Features

✔ ADX trend-strength confirmation before every basket opens

✔ Adaptive basket spacing that expands with market movement

✔ Volume-weighted average price (VWAP) basket management

✔ Intelligent trailing profit management

✔ Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance

✔ Margin exposure limits

✔ Equity-based basket protection

✔ Fully automated trade management

Verified Backtest Performance

Works best on  EUR/USD • M30 • 2+ Years Backtested
  • 80.04% Win Rate
  • 3.86 Profit Factor
  • 5.92% Maximum Equity Drawdown
  • 466 Trades
  • 100% Modelling Quality

Results were obtained using MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester with high-quality historical data.

Recommended Settings

  • Minimum Account Balance: $1,500
  • Recommended Balance: $2,000+
  • Timeframe: M30 (recommended) 
  • Supported Symbols:
    • EUR/USD
    • USD/JPY
    • 2-Year USD/JPY Validation: 1,806 Trades | 73% Win Rate | 2.96 Sharpe | 4.11 Recovery Factor

How LILA Works

Trend Confirmation

LILA first identifies potential market direction using EMA signals before confirming trend strength with the Average Directional Index (ADX). Trades are only opened when momentum meets predefined requirements.

Intelligent Basket Management

If price retraces, LILA builds positions using adaptive spacing rather than fixed-distance grid levels. This reduces unnecessary exposure while allowing the strategy to adapt to changing volatility.

Unified Position Control

All positions within the same direction are managed as one basket using a volume-weighted average price. Instead of treating each trade independently, LILA calculates a single optimized exit point.

Dynamic Risk Management

Risk scales automatically with your account.

LILA continuously monitors:

  • Account equity
  • Margin usage
  • Floating drawdown
  • Position size

Exposure is adjusted automatically to help maintain consistent risk across different account sizes.

Profit Protection

Once a basket reaches sufficient profit, LILA transitions from fixed targets to trailing management, allowing profitable moves to extend while protecting accumulated gains.

Designed For Consistency

LILA is built for traders seeking disciplined, automated execution with risk management at the core of the strategy not aggressive, high-risk trading.

As with any automated strategy, past performance does not guarantee future results. Demo testing and proper risk settings are strongly recommended before trading on a live account.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Most EAs guess. LIRA confirms. Every entry is filtered through trend-strength confirmation (ADX) before a single position opens — no trading into flat, directionless chop. From there, LIRA manages your basket as one intelligent position: grid spacing that adapts as levels stack, volume-weighted average-price exits, and a trailing engine that locks in gains as the trade runs in your favor. Risk isn't an afterthought — it's built into the math. LIRA scales lot size to your account balance automati
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