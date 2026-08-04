Trade Manager MVP

Trade Manager MVP is a chart-based position sizing, order execution and trade management tool designed to help manual traders plan setups, control risk and manage positions from one compact panel.

Define Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2 and Final TP using draggable chart lines. Set your preferred risk percentage, and the EA calculates the position size from the Stop Loss distance. Moving the Entry line automatically moves the other levels while preserving their configured pip distances.

Key Features

Visual Trade Planning: Configure Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 and Final TP directly on the chart.

Risk-Based Position Sizing: Calculate trade volume from the selected risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.

Market and Pending Orders: Place Buy or Sell market orders or let the EA automatically select the appropriate Limit or Stop pending-order type.

Direction Swap: Switch the complete setup between Buy and Sell using the SWAP button.

Partial Close Management: Configure optional TP1 and TP2 partial closes with separate percentages, or trigger them manually from the panel.

Breakeven and Trailing Stop: Activate breakeven and trailing management using configurable pip distances.

Broker-Side Protection Levels: Stop Loss and Final Take Profit are submitted to the broker with the order.

Multiple-Trade Support: Manage multiple eligible trades independently using symbol and magic-number filtering.

Trade Controls: Close positions, cancel pending orders or use the confirmed Close All function.

Compact Interface: Collapse and vertically scroll the panel to keep the chart organized.

Additional Tools: Current spread display, presets, optional trade arrows and adjustable pip distances for every trade level.

Execution Checks: The EA validates spread, volume, available margin, broker stop levels and trade configuration before submitting an order.

Trade Manager MVP is an execution and risk-management utility. It does not provide signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Test all functions on a demo account before live use.


Trade manager MVP works on all kinds of symbols: currency pairs, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies.

Please test Trade manager MVP on a demo account before you buy.

Do not hesitate to contact me with any questions regarding the EA.


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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
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King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
SmartFastTrade AI
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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Lot Partial Close Closes your trades automatically by a specific size and at a specific target defined by you. Description: The Lot Partial close is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to automate trading strategies with a focus on managing multiple open orders of different sizes. This EA is versatile, allowing users to customize key parameters to meet their specific trading preferences. Key Features: Partial Close Functionality: The EA incorporates a partial close mechanism for the first t
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