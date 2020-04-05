TrendFlowGrid EA

  • Free download until August 1, 2026
  • $30 for the first 10 buyers
  • $50 for the next 10 buyers
  • $69 for the next 20 buyers
  • $99 thereafter


TrendFlowGrid EA is a grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses exponential moving averages to determine trend direction before placing trades. It is designed for XAUUSD on a hedge account.

How It Works

The EA monitors two exponential moving averages (EMA 50 and EMA 200) on the H1 timeframe. When the faster average is above the slower average, the EA considers the trend bullish and may open buy orders. When the faster average is below the slower average, the EA considers the trend bearish and may open sell orders.

If the separation between the two averages falls below a defined threshold, the EA stops opening new orders. If it falls below a lower threshold, all open positions are closed.

Grid System

When a new basket is initiated, the EA places an initial order. If the price moves against the position by a set distance, an additional order is placed in the same direction. This continues up to a maximum of 10 orders per basket. Lot sizes increase progressively for later orders in the basket. All orders in the basket share a single combined profit target.

Session Management

The EA only trades within a defined time window based on broker server time. New orders are not placed within 30 minutes of the session end. All positions are closed when the session ends. At the start of each new trading day, all positions are closed and all internal state is reset.

Risk Controls

  • Trading is stopped for the day if price moves against the first position by more than 7500 points
  • No new baskets are opened if the EMA separation is below the minimum threshold
  • All positions are closed if the EMA separation falls below the critical threshold
  • Lot size is fixed and does not scale automatically

Input Parameters

  • StartLot: Base lot size (default: 0.01)
  • LotMultiplierEarly: Lot multiplier for orders 2 to 4 (default: 1.5)
  • LotMultiplierLate: Lot multiplier for orders 5 to 10 (default: 1.2)
  • GridDistancePrice: Price distance between grid orders (default: 5.0)
  • MaxGridOrders: Maximum orders per basket (default: 10)
  • FastEMA: Period of the fast moving average (default: 50)
  • SlowEMA: Period of the slow moving average (default: 200)
  • TrendTimeframe: Timeframe used for moving average calculation (default: H1)
  • BasketStartProfit: Profit target in USD for a single-order basket (default: 1.30)
  • TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour: Session start and end in broker server time
  • CloseOnSessionEnd: Close all positions at session end (default: true)
  • DailyReset: Reset all state at the start of each trading day (default: true)
  • MaxDailyDrawdown: Maximum allowed price movement against the first position before stopping (default: 7500)
  • MinEMADistance: Minimum EMA separation required to keep positions open (default: 1.0)
  • MinEMADistanceOpen: Minimum EMA separation required to open a new basket (default: 3.0)
  • ShowDashboard: Display information panel on the chart (default: true)

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Account type: Hedge
  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended
  • Minimum deposit: 500 USD recommended

Note

Past performance in the strategy tester does not guarantee similar results in live trading. Trading involves risk. Use this EA with an understanding of the risks involved in grid trading systems.


    Recommended products
    EMA Scalper 5
    Prafull Manohar Nikam
    Experts
    V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
    Over Watch EA
    Kiresh Choweni
    Experts
    ️ OVERWATCH — MultiLevel Drawdown Reporter EA  Your Account's Circuit Breaker + Personal Trading Analyst You can't out-trade a blown account. Overwatch's first job is making sure that never happens — then it turns every day of trading into a report you can actually learn from. It's built to run two ways: as an all-around guard sitting on top of your manual trading or another EA, or as a standalone watchdog with its own simple built-in strategy turned off. Either way, the drawdown protection a
    Gold IA
    Jesus Javier Moreno Aguado
    Experts
    GOLD IA — AI Gold Trading Robot (XAUUSD) Description Gold IA is an automated trading robot specifically designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using an advanced strategy based on artificial intelligence combined with price action (liquidity sweeps and reversals). The system is optimized to detect liquidity zones where the market hunts stops and enters with precision at high-probability reversal points. Designed for traders looking for: consistency risk control real automation Key Features
    CCI Crossover EA MT5
    J Gomat
    Experts
    Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
    TripleDoublePro
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is perfectly configured for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe;  simply attach it and let it work. If you want to discover the best currency pairs or indices for this EA, just run a quick test in the Strategy Tester on all available symbols. The top-performing pairs will immediately stand out in the results. Important notes: The robot is intentionally designed for low to medium trading frequency
    Visual Risk Calculator Pro
    Khuong Ho
    Experts
    Visual Risk Calculator Pro VRC Pro: The Ultimate "Drag & Drop" Position Sizing Tool. Instant Calculation & Execution. Description Body: Stop calculating. Start trading. Manual lot size calculation is too slow for today's markets. A delay of a few seconds can ruin your Entry price and destroy your Risk-to-Reward ratio. Visual Risk Calculator (VRC) Pro handles the math instantly. It projects visual lines on your chart that you can drag and drop. The panel calculates the exact lot size based on you
    Gold Gap Pro
    Sandhu Kumar K
    Experts
    GoldGap Pro GoldGap Pro is an automated Expert Advisor that trades market imbalances using price action. It is built around an institutional price-gap concept and is designed to enter on pullbacks rather than chasing the market. The EA runs on the M15 timeframe and will not initialize on any other timeframe. Please read before purchasing. GoldGap Pro is not a get-rich-quick robot. It will not turn a small deposit into a fortune, and it makes no promises of overnight results. It is a low-risk
    HMA Crossover
    Rowan Stephan Buys
    Experts
    Hull Moving Average Crossover EA – MT5 Harness the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) in a fully automated trend-following system for MetaTrader 5. The Hull Moving Average Crossover EA is designed for traders who want fast reaction to emerging trends without sacrificing structured risk control. By combining a user-defined fast HMA with a slower HMA, the EA identifies potential momentum shifts early — while managing risk dynamically through ATR-based protection. Built for clari
    AITrendIgniter
    Motohiro Umehara
    Experts
    AITrendIgniter AITrendIgniter is an AI-powered trend analysis EA for Gold (XAUUSD), featuring a Python-trained AI model integrated directly into a standalone MQL5 Expert Advisor. Using historical tick data, the AI model learns market behavior such as price acceleration, tick velocity, directional balance, price efficiency, and spread behavior, then performs real-time inference directly inside the EA. Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) AITrendIgniter is specifically designed and optimized for th
    Traidos
    Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
    Experts
    For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200. ECN account required, MT5 Traidos is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the GBPUSD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Traidos include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details a
    Vortex Grid EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Experts
    Vortex Grid EA Harness market momentum. Trade the trend. Recover intelligently. Vortex Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines the power of the Vortex Indicator with an intelligent Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability trend opportunities. By monitoring the relationship between the positive and negative Vortex lines, the EA detects emerging bullish and bearish trends, allowing it to enter trades with technical confirmation rather than random price movements. Onc
    Rubberband EA
    Noel Anjao Alube
    Experts
    RUBBERBAND EA — RSI Elastic-Snap Scalper for EURUSD & XAUUSD Every price move that stretches too far, too fast, snaps back. That's not a theory — it's the most repeatable behavior in short-term price action, and Rubberband EA is built to catch exactly that moment: the instant an overstretched market recoils toward equilibrium. Rubberband EA is a fully automated scalping system engineered for mobile-first traders who want a disciplined, rules-based approach without babysitting charts. It combines
    Golden Vortex EA
    Angelo Marcelo Serafin
    Experts
    GOLDEN VORTEX EA Breakout Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) DESCRIPTION Golden Vortex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a structured breakout approach. The system is designed to identify price expansions following key breakout levels , focusing on controlled risk and consistent execution rather than aggressive exposure. The logic is based on objective market conditions, avoiding discretionary decisions and ensuring stable behavior across
    Cable Brain MT5
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations. (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Cable Brain represents the pinnacle of grid trading technology, combini
    DualEngine Pro Breakout y Trend Pullback
    Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
    Experts
    Instead of relying on a single market condition that might eventually fail, this EA features an Independent Dual-Engine Architecture . Each engine trades with its own logic, timeframe, and risk management, smoothing your equity curve and protecting your margin at all times. EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES (Why we stand out): Zero Toxic Risk: Absolutely NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO cost averaging. Every single trade has a hard, physical Stop Loss (based on market structure + ATR) and a mathematical Tak
    EmaPro
    Dragan Drenjanin
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Ema Pro is a newly developed Expert Advisor (EA) that implements a classic moving average crossover strategy using two MA indicators. What truly sets this system apart from similar EAs is the integrated data miner built directly into the advisor. This powerful feature analyzes historical data to identify the optimal starting points (in time and price) for generating high-probability signals according to the chosen logic. Exit rules are managed intelligently using an independent ATR (Average True
    Bella Scalper
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Experts
    BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
    Venom Gold EA
    Mustafa Pishori
    Experts
    Welcome to Venom EA — The Precision Multi-Engine System Hello, traders! I am excited to introduce Venom EA , a refined and strictly disciplined trading system engineered for today’s volatile market conditions. I didn’t build this EA to trade every single price tick. I built it to focus on what actually works: patience, structure, and aggressive capital protection. My mission with Venom EA is simple: Deliver sharp, efficient, and intelligently optimized trading performance. You don't need to unde
    CCI Envelopes Breakout Strategy
    Dipak Dilip Reddy
    Experts
    This strategy uses two indicators: Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Envelopes. It opens a buy position when the CCI crosses above the lower level and closes it when the price crosses above the upper band of the Envelopes. It opens a sell position when the CCI crosses below the upper level and closes it when the price crosses below the lower band of the Envelopes. It also uses a fixed stop loss and take profit, and a trailing stop based on the previous bar’s high or low. It has some parameters t
    Daily Candle Scalper
    Salvatore Caligiuri
    4.5 (4)
    Experts
    PROMO  - Only for next 3 buyers, choose 2 free expert! NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! 1 -  PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION expert advisor 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO expert advisor 3 - ALGOFUSION FX expert advisor 4 -   T RENDFLOW PRO   expert advisor BACKTEST INFO: Due to the large number of trades and to the complexity of the algorithm, backtest can be slow to start, let the tester download data brom broker server and it will start To backtest correctly, use default settings and recommended te
    AW Heiken Ashi EA MT5
    AW Trading Software Limited
    Experts
    Multifunctional automated advisor, working on signals of the trend indicator AW Heiken Ashi. With advanced and flexible settings for managing risks, volumes, logic of entry and support of positions. If necessary, it uses averaging, adjustable TakeProfit and StopLoss levels, built-in overlap function, dynamic step between orders. AW Heiken Ashi indicator -   HERE   / MT4 version of the advisor - HERE Main functions: Working with the AW Heiken Ashi indicator - The advisor automatically opens trade
    Domdee Scalp Master
    Maurice Takou
    Experts
    Domdee AUDCHF/CADCHF SCALPING SYSTEM ️   SOBSINE Institutional Multi-Strategy System v7.4 — Description Script (MetaQuotes Validation Ready | Designed for Live Trading & Prop Firms) [HOOK — 10–15 seconds] “Meet SOBSINE Institutional Multi-Strategy v7.4 — an advanced, validation-ready Expert Advisor built for serious trading environments. Unlike many retail EAs that rely on a single fragile signal, SOBSINE runs   six coordinated strategies   simultaneously, each designed to capture different
    US30 Quantum breakout
    Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
    Experts
    US30 Pre-Market Breakout EA The US30_PreMarket_Breakout_EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) index. This Expert Advisor utilizes a pre-market breakout strategy to capture early momentum moves with precision. It is built for efficiency, incorporating dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, break-even triggers, and time-based exits to maximize profitability while controlling risk. Key Trading Features Pre-Market Breakout
    ADX Cross Sell
    Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
    Experts
    ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
    TradeGhost
    Stefano Padovano
    Experts
    Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea,fa scalping però quando apre c'è una sorte di tranquillità ) NON APRE MOLTI TRADE APRE SOL
    Xauusd M1 Gunner
    Meng Jie Zhong
    1 (1)
    Experts
    XAUUSD M1 Gunner — a fun short-term strategy designed for high-volatility markets Like Sniper , it only buys when the market shows oversold signals. The difference is that Gunner sets a small stop loss and will try to buy multiple times during the decline, so it may generate several small losses until the price bottoms and rebounds. To offset those losses, Gunner waits for the price to rise by a certain amount before closing trades, aiming to recover and turn a profit. Because live trading has e
    H4DLineFib
    Steven Wong Sing Seng
    Experts
    H4 Daily Line Fib is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines prior-day range daily entry lines with H4 Fibonacci retracement pending orders and basket-style martingale recovery. It is built for traders who want structured pullback entries with configurable grid recovery and optional prop-firm risk controls. Features • Prior-day high/low based daily buy and sell entry lines • H4 closed-bar touch confirmation with Fib limit or stop pending entries • Per-basket martingale grid with configura
    Automate Gold
    Sifiso Khululekani Gcaba
    Experts
    I am Automate Gold a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD trading, combining three battle-tested strategies ( Supertrend, Breakout , and Mean Reversion ) that work in harmony to adapt to any market condition. Built with real trading intelligence at its core, I bring together Machine Learning prediction (optional), dynamic risk management ( low, medium and high ), and smart recovery systems to deliver consistent, calculated results not random noise. Plug and play no set
    Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA
    Vyom Tekriwal
    Experts
    Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA (MT5) Next-Generation AI-Powered Gold Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA is a powerful, intelligent trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines multiple institutional-grade strategies with advanced AI-assisted decision support to deliver consistent, high-probability trades in all market conditions. Core Features Multi-Strategy Engine (Scalping + Intraday + Trend + Reversal) Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold / US Dol
    Multi Currency Portfolio EA Ichi
    Tetsushi O-nishi
    Experts
    No Martingale & No Grid Trading Logic. This EA operates on three currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with the same trading rules. Also, the trade rules for Buy (long) and Sell (short) are symmetrical. That is, it is not over-optimized. Under the conditions of "multiple currency pairs" and "Buy (long), Sell (short) symmetry", This EA can withstand long-term backtesting for nearly 20 years. This EA will not destroy your account after a few trades. Stop losses are applied to all trades and po
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (24)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    Experts
    Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.93 (27)
    Experts
    No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.46 (102)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.24 (38)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.65 (23)
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (130)
    Experts
    Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (4)
    Experts
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (213)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    5 (20)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    Experts
    No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3.97 (35)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.29 (24)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XAU Momentum
    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
    XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Experts
    SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
    Cortex Aurex
    Vladimir Mametov
    4.64 (11)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review