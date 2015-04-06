Fishing Scalper EA

The Fishing Scalper EA is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor. It trades oversold and overbought conditions in the market. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to the market. This EA trades both long and short positions at the same time. The trader should know when to activate and deactivate the EA. Do no trade this EA during major news events.


General Advice

  • Use EURUSD M1.
  • Use leverage 1:400 or higher.
  • Use an ECN broker.
  • Use 0.01 lots per 1000 EURUSD.
  • For every 1000 EURUSD extra, 0.01 lots extra in both the min_lots and min_lots_increment in the EA settings.


Important Inputs

  • Parameters Grid_size - number of pips away to the trade
  • profit_lock - hidden take profit (TP). 0.6 means TP at 20 pips. 0.5 is TP at 10 pips
  • profit_mode - 1 = less profit and less risk. 2 = more profit and more risk
  • min_lots - lot size for every trade taken
  • min_lots_increment - lot size for every extra trade taken
  • account_risk - percentage of the account you will risk
  • cci_period - more or less trades
  • cci cross level - more or less trades
  • ShowTableOnTesting - show the table during testing
  • Chooseposition - usually set to 0
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Bitcoin Trading Bot
Arda Kaya
Experts
Bitcoin Trading Bot is a fully automated Breakout EA which uses volatility analysis, volume analysis and the channel breakthrough strategy. It is specially designed for the bitcoin chart. You do not have to adjust the EA (its money management system will automatically find a required lot size depending on your trading strategy). The EA uses two types of stop loss and trailing stop: virtual (invisible for a broker) and real (to protect the deposit from abrupt change of the price). Does not use s
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