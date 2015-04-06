Fishing Scalper EA
- Experts
-
Arda KayaWe at Forex Gears make technical indicators and expert advisors for the Metatrader platform, which help traders to increase their returns.
Please contact us at support@forex-gears.com for any questions or business proposals.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Fishing Scalper EA is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor. It trades oversold and overbought conditions in the market. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to the market. This EA trades both long and short positions at the same time. The trader should know when to activate and deactivate the EA. Do no trade this EA during major news events.
General Advice
- Use EURUSD M1.
- Use leverage 1:400 or higher.
- Use an ECN broker.
- Use 0.01 lots per 1000 EURUSD.
- For every 1000 EURUSD extra, 0.01 lots extra in both the min_lots and min_lots_increment in the EA settings.
Important Inputs
- Parameters Grid_size - number of pips away to the trade
- profit_lock - hidden take profit (TP). 0.6 means TP at 20 pips. 0.5 is TP at 10 pips
- profit_mode - 1 = less profit and less risk. 2 = more profit and more risk
- min_lots - lot size for every trade taken
- min_lots_increment - lot size for every extra trade taken
- account_risk - percentage of the account you will risk
- cci_period - more or less trades
- cci cross level - more or less trades
- ShowTableOnTesting - show the table during testing
- Chooseposition - usually set to 0