Bitcoin Razor

Bitcoin Razor – Precision Trading for BTCUSD

Live Signal: VantageMarkets 15% gain in 2 weeks

Bitcoin Razor is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for BTCUSD, designed for traders who value disciplined execution, consistency, and capital protection. It focuses on high-quality trading opportunities, using a structured combination of technical indicators, real-time market sentiment, and multi-timeframe confirmation to ensure only high-probability setups are executed.

Every position is automatically protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, operating under a strict 1:0.1 risk-to-reward model. This approach prioritizes capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and steady performance rather than aggressive exposure.

Rather than chasing every market movement, Bitcoin Razor is engineered to trade only when predefined market conditions align, filtering out lower-quality setups and maintaining a disciplined, systematic approach to execution.

Bitcoin Razor avoids high-risk strategies such as Martingale, Grid trading, or averaging, relying instead on systematic validation and disciplined risk management to deliver precise, repeatable results.

Launch Promo Price: $299.00

Next Price: $499.00

The price increases as more copies are sold. Only a limited number of licenses will be available at the launch price.


Why Bitcoin Razor Stands Out

  • Purpose-Built for BTCUSD:
    Designed and optimized exclusively for bitcoin volatility and price behavior, delivering accuracy and stability under all market conditions.
  • Multi-Layered Trade Logic:
    Combines technical indicators, market sentiment readings, and multi-chart analysis to confirm trade direction and strength before execution.
  • Disciplined Risk Management:
    • SL automatically set to 1.00% of current BTCUSD price.
    • TP automatically set to 0.10% of current BTCUSD price.
    • Maintains a consistent 1:0.1 risk-to-reward ratio per trade.
    • All trades are protected with SL and TP from the moment of entry.
  • Selective Trade Execution:
    Prioritizes quality over quantity by executing only validated, high-confidence setups, helping reduce unnecessary exposure and drawdown.
  • No Dangerous Methods:
    The EA operates without Martingale, Grid, or Curve-Fitted parameters, preventing high exposure or excessive risk accumulation.
  • Optional Recovery Mode:
    • Includes a fully customizable recovery system for users who wish to offset losses intelligently.
    • Can be enabled or disabled at any time.
    • 100% parameter-based, allowing users to define their preferred recovery size and behavior.
  • Backtest-Verified Accuracy:
    The strategy’s performance in backtests closely mirrors live trading behavior — no unrealistic results, no over-optimization.
  • Stable Execution and Consistency:
    Each trade follows a step-by-step evaluation process to ensure that entries are logical, filtered, and aligned with current market momentum.
  • Set-and-Forget Simplicity:
    Once configured, Bitcoin Razor can run autonomously with minimal intervention, making it ideal for both beginners and advanced users.
  • Lightweight and Efficient:
    Optimized for low CPU and memory usage, ensuring smooth operation even on VPS or multi-pair trading environments.
  • Realistic Performance Goal:
    Built for steady, compounding growth with minimal drawdown — designed for consistency, not hype.


Bitcoin Razor isn’t another robot—it’s a high-performance trading system built for traders who want one proven solution that works every day.

Frequently Asked Questions & Clarifications

How is live market sentiment data handled in backtests, since MetaTrader blocks web requests in tester mode?
MetaTrader doesn’t allow web requests in tester mode, so live data can’t be fetched directly during backtests. To address this, we release a weekly EA update that includes the previous week’s market sentiment. This lets backtests reflect accurate, historical live data, offering realism that most other EAs don’t provide.

Is this EA based on a martingale or grid system?
No, the main strategy is not martingale-based. However, there is an optional recovery mode, which can multiply a previous loss by a recovery coefficient to attempt to recoup it. This is fully customizable—or can be completely disabled—depending on your risk tolerance.

How accurate is the backtest compared to the signal account?
Backtests closely replicate the signal account, ensuring precise alignment in trade execution and results.


Using this Expert Advisor is designed to be straightforward and user-friendly. Simply attach it to one BTCUSD chart, choose your desired risk level, and let it trade accordingly. Avoid placing it on multiple charts to prevent potential conflicts.

Recommendations:

  • Working symbol: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M5 but not sensitive
  • Deposit: $100.00 or above
  • Leverage: 1:100 or above
  • Broker: Not sensitive. But please use a low commission, low spread broker for best results
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 execution


Specifications:

  • Risk to Reward: 1:0.10
  • SL points: 1.00% of current BTCUSD price
  • TP points: 0.10% of current BTCUSD price
  • Every trades are protected with SL and TP
  • No Martingale/ No Grid/ No Averaging/ No Over-optimization
  • A new version of the EA is released each week, updated with the previous week’s market sentiment data


Must Read disclaimer:

  • This EA integrates external data sources as part of its strategy. Users are required to add a link to our website "www.bitrazor.live" in order to access market sentiment data for signal filtration.
  • Before purchasing the Bitcoin Razor EA, it’s essential to understand the risks of trading. Past performance does not guarantee future success, as market conditions can change. Testing the EA across various market scenarios is crucial to gauge its effectiveness. It’s wise to start with small positions or use a demo account to minimize potential losses while getting familiar with its performance. Being cautious, informed, and practicing sound risk management is key to navigating the markets successfully.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me before making a purchase
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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