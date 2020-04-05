Bitcoin Razor
- Experts
-
Ramethara Vijayanathan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Bitcoin Razor – Precision Trading for BTCUSD
Live Signal: VantageMarkets 15% gain in 2 weeks
Bitcoin Razor is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for BTCUSD, designed for traders who value disciplined execution, consistency, and capital protection. It focuses on high-quality trading opportunities, using a structured combination of technical indicators, real-time market sentiment, and multi-timeframe confirmation to ensure only high-probability setups are executed.
Every position is automatically protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, operating under a strict 1:0.1 risk-to-reward model. This approach prioritizes capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and steady performance rather than aggressive exposure.
Rather than chasing every market movement, Bitcoin Razor is engineered to trade only when predefined market conditions align, filtering out lower-quality setups and maintaining a disciplined, systematic approach to execution.
Bitcoin Razor avoids high-risk strategies such as Martingale, Grid trading, or averaging, relying instead on systematic validation and disciplined risk management to deliver precise, repeatable results.
Launch Promo Price: $299.00
Next Price: $499.00
The price increases as more copies are sold. Only a limited number of licenses will be available at the launch price.
Why Bitcoin Razor Stands Out
- Purpose-Built for BTCUSD:
Designed and optimized exclusively for bitcoin volatility and price behavior, delivering accuracy and stability under all market conditions.
- Multi-Layered Trade Logic:
Combines technical indicators, market sentiment readings, and multi-chart analysis to confirm trade direction and strength before execution.
- Disciplined Risk Management:
- SL automatically set to 1.00% of current BTCUSD price.
- TP automatically set to 0.10% of current BTCUSD price.
- Maintains a consistent 1:0.1 risk-to-reward ratio per trade.
- All trades are protected with SL and TP from the moment of entry.
- Selective Trade Execution:
Prioritizes quality over quantity by executing only validated, high-confidence setups, helping reduce unnecessary exposure and drawdown.
- No Dangerous Methods:
The EA operates without Martingale, Grid, or Curve-Fitted parameters, preventing high exposure or excessive risk accumulation.
- Optional Recovery Mode:
- Includes a fully customizable recovery system for users who wish to offset losses intelligently.
- Can be enabled or disabled at any time.
- 100% parameter-based, allowing users to define their preferred recovery size and behavior.
- Backtest-Verified Accuracy:
The strategy’s performance in backtests closely mirrors live trading behavior — no unrealistic results, no over-optimization.
- Stable Execution and Consistency:
Each trade follows a step-by-step evaluation process to ensure that entries are logical, filtered, and aligned with current market momentum.
- Set-and-Forget Simplicity:
Once configured, Bitcoin Razor can run autonomously with minimal intervention, making it ideal for both beginners and advanced users.
- Lightweight and Efficient:
Optimized for low CPU and memory usage, ensuring smooth operation even on VPS or multi-pair trading environments.
- Realistic Performance Goal:
Built for steady, compounding growth with minimal drawdown — designed for consistency, not hype.
Bitcoin Razor isn’t another robot—it’s a high-performance trading system built for traders who want one proven solution that works every day.
Frequently Asked Questions & Clarifications
How is live market sentiment data handled in backtests, since MetaTrader blocks web requests in tester mode?
MetaTrader doesn’t allow web requests in tester mode, so live data can’t be fetched directly during backtests. To address this, we release a weekly EA update that includes the previous week’s market sentiment. This lets backtests reflect accurate, historical live data, offering realism that most other EAs don’t provide.
Is this EA based on a martingale or grid system?
No, the main strategy is not martingale-based. However, there is an optional recovery mode, which can multiply a previous loss by a recovery coefficient to attempt to recoup it. This is fully customizable—or can be completely disabled—depending on your risk tolerance.
How accurate is the backtest compared to the signal account?
Backtests closely replicate the signal account, ensuring precise alignment in trade execution and results.
Using this Expert Advisor is designed to be straightforward and user-friendly. Simply attach it to one BTCUSD chart, choose your desired risk level, and let it trade accordingly. Avoid placing it on multiple charts to prevent potential conflicts.
Recommendations:
- Working symbol: BTCUSD
- Timeframe: M5 but not sensitive
- Deposit: $100.00 or above
- Leverage: 1:100 or above
- Broker: Not sensitive. But please use a low commission, low spread broker for best results
- VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 execution
Specifications:
- Risk to Reward: 1:0.10
- SL points: 1.00% of current BTCUSD price
- TP points: 0.10% of current BTCUSD price
- Every trades are protected with SL and TP
- No Martingale/ No Grid/ No Averaging/ No Over-optimization
- A new version of the EA is released each week, updated with the previous week’s market sentiment data
Must Read disclaimer:
- This EA integrates external data sources as part of its strategy. Users are required to add a link to our website "www.bitrazor.live" in order to access market sentiment data for signal filtration.
- Before purchasing the Bitcoin Razor EA, it’s essential to understand the risks of trading. Past performance does not guarantee future success, as market conditions can change. Testing the EA across various market scenarios is crucial to gauge its effectiveness. It’s wise to start with small positions or use a demo account to minimize potential losses while getting familiar with its performance. Being cautious, informed, and practicing sound risk management is key to navigating the markets successfully.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me before making a purchase