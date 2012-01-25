VIP Scalper

4.5

This scalper indicator shows the moments, when you can safely earn 10 point profit with risk only 2 points. It allows greatly increase the deposit during the day, if properly money management used.

The indicator has only one input parameter - number of bars, used for the calculation of trend.

When the signal appeared, place pending order at the price, 2 points higher than the current price (for buy) or 2 points lower current price for sell.

  • Stop Loss - 2-3 points;
  • Take Profit - from 10 ponts;
  • Recommended timeframe - M1.

The symbols with high volatility and small spread - EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY etc.

If position has been opened, but the price hasn't reached Take Profit price, modify Stop Loss to break-even level and use Trailing Stop of the position at Low price of the previous bar (for long positions) or High price of the previous bar for short positions.


FYI: If you buy this indicator instead of renting it, you can request its source code for free of charge by sending us proof of your payment.



Reviews 4
Evgeniy Ozhiganov
3823
Evgeniy Ozhiganov 2015.02.22 04:05 
 

Отличная работа!!! Торгуя вручную по данному индикатору я вдохновился на разработку автоматической торговой системы по которой успешно торгую по сегодняшний день...

Иван Чемадура
865
Иван Чемадура 2017.07.20 15:56 
 

Продуктом доволен! Спасибо автору!!

