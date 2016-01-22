Skynet Pro Fx

1

Skynet Pro Fx works with a simple strategy breaking resistance and support levels in Times Frames H1 and M30. For reliable and safe trading on charts recommend using H1. The strategy used in Skynet Pro FX is a simple strategy but the system includes many internal parameters and controls that are not user modifiable. We wanted to create it as simple as possible for all users both advanced and novice with parameters fitted to all Forex Brokers.

The expert version is available only for rent because we are not interested in sales. Sell signals in real accounts are active and the robot is working on various real accounts of different brokers but in a month the results will be available to the public.

The EA Skynet Pro FX is designed to work on ECN accounts with the EURUSD with a small margin Spread.

The H1 and M30 chart is recommended.

The default settings are good for EURUSD.

The EA is able to work well with both small and large deposits accounts.

The EA is working when determining entry points of resistance and support are broken. Stoploss used to ensure a minimum capital investment.

No problems for use with other EAs.


Features:

  • Pending Orders
  • Orders will be deleted or expired
  • Can work with fixed lot and can set margin
  • Expiration for pending orders
  • Can correct SL if slippage
  • Tight Stop Loss always
  • No martingale
  • Always use a stop loss to secure your investments
  • No pipsing or scalping
  • Easy settings to use


Recommendations:

  • VPS
  • EURUSD Pair
  • ECN Broker Pro Accounts
  • Low Slippage Broker
  • Low Commission, Spread
  • H1 and M30 Time Frame


Setings Parameters Of The Expert Advisor

SETING FOR SKYNET PRO FX

  • Magic: Magic Number for trading system

ADVANCED MONEY MANAGEMENT

  • MoneyManagement: Is a way Forex traders control their money flow.
  • UseMM: True or False for use MoneyManagement.
  • Risk: How much % of account free margin is set to risk for each trade.
  • ManualLotSize: Lot size if automatic money management is disabled.

NORMAL STOP LEVELS

  • StopLoss: StopLoss in points.
  • TakeProfit: Take profit in points.

ADVANCED TRAILINGSTOP

  • TrailingProfit: Trailing closed only with profit True-False
  • TrailingStop: Smart trailing point when order position is in profit.
  • TrailingStep: Smart trailing step in point when order position is in profit.

CONTROL OF SLIPPAGES

  • Slippage: Allowed slippage before order is ENTRY.
  • CommentEA: Comments trades Expert Advisor
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2020.09.22 18:46 
 

WASTE OF TIME

Vincent Visoiu
958
Vincent Visoiu 2016.03.22 02:35 
 

This developer is a ignorant and stupid at the same time. I rented this EA (Sygnet Pro FX) and placed it with other EAs and it closed other EA's trades making them reopen trades over and over until a lot of commission and spread was paid. Each EA including this one I set with a distinct magic number. I lost a lot of money because of this ignorant fool. Also for 2 weeks the EA performed really bad having only losses. It is a poor copy of the AlgoTradeSoft Innovative EA. Yes I am upset and for good reason. Do not rent or buy his crap until he learns how to code and make his EAs not interfere with others. I thrashed the rental, not worth it. Stay away.. is the best advice I can give you.

Rachida Megdar
114
Rachida Megdar 2016.02.12 19:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zainab El Issaoui
585
Zainab El Issaoui 2016.02.10 23:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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