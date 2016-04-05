Yabai Bullet SMC EA

Yabai Bullet is an expert adviser (EA) built on the foundation of smart money concepts, specifically the Fair Value Gap (FVG) and the Silver Bullet strategy. Yabai is a Japanese term that can have a wide range of meanings from the good to the bad to the downright terrible. Although no developer would describe their EA as terrible, the point of this descriptive term is that this EA is customizable to such a high degree that the user has full control on just how amazingly (or terribly) it performs.

The crux of this EA is that it is based on the silver bullet strategy developed by Inner Circle Trader (ICT) that focuses around FVG's forming on the 1, 3, 5, or 15-minute chart, however it can be used on any time frame, as well as any currency pair.

This EA features:

Customizable parameters for every aspect, including: points/pips of the FVG & take profit, trailing (with two different approaches: RR based and points based), RR based TP or fixed TP, strategy based SL or fixed SL, fixed lots or % of balance per trade, and more.

Moving Average filter for additional confluences.

Ability to trade on any pair and time frame.

And much more planned (Recovery entries, additional filters, break of structure, user interface, etc.).

I use this EA personally to trade the live markets, so I will be adding every feature that could possibly help or create a better strategy, so in the next big update the price of this EA will go up , so please enjoy this introductory offer while it lasts.

The testing results displayed are all on GBPUSD, one with the 5-minute time frame and one with the 3-minute time frame over the last year. The markets are vastly different from how they were in the past due to the unique economic situations around the world at the current time, so testing against previous cycles I find irrelevant and slightly misleading. The tests all include a 1:4 risk-to-reward ratio (what I found to be most successful in the long term), and include fixed lots (20), 1% account risk and 0.25% account risk (for those prop firm traders like myself). Remember though, you can trade any pair, any time frame, anything, this is just what I have found the most success with on my very limited time to test. I have found other profitable settings on different pairs, but this was by far the best.

Remember, this is an advanced EA to use, every setting is customizable, and more advanced features will be added, so please understand that it may take some time to find settings that provide a profitable strategy on what you want to trade.

If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to message me or leave a comment, and I will respond as soon as I can.

Thank you for your time, and I hope you enjoy Yabai Bullet.



