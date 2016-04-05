Yabai Bullet SMC EA

  • Experts
  • Kym Orpheus Crawley
    Kym Orpheus Crawley

    Kym Orpheus Crawley

    Hello! I'm Kym (him/his), an experienced developer with expertise in many coding languages. With a background in both software development and financial markets, I strive to deliver reliable solutions that help traders navigate the complexities of the market.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 5

Yabai Bullet is an expert adviser (EA) built on the foundation of smart money concepts, specifically the Fair Value Gap (FVG) and the Silver Bullet strategy. Yabai is a Japanese term that can have a wide range of meanings from the good to the bad to the downright terrible. Although no developer would describe their EA as terrible, the point of this descriptive term is that this EA is customizable to such a high degree that the user has full control on just how amazingly (or terribly) it performs.

The crux of this EA is that it is based on the silver bullet strategy developed by Inner Circle Trader (ICT) that focuses around FVG's forming on the 1, 3, 5, or 15-minute chart, however it can be used on any time frame, as well as any currency pair. 

This EA features: 

  • Customizable parameters for every aspect, including: points/pips of the FVG & take profit, trailing (with two different approaches: RR based and points based), RR based TP or fixed TP, strategy based SL or fixed SL, fixed lots or % of balance per trade, and more. 
  • Moving Average filter for additional confluences.
  • Ability to trade on any pair and time frame.
  • And much more planned (Recovery entries, additional filters, break of structure, user interface, etc.).

I use this EA personally to trade the live markets, so I will be adding every feature that could possibly help or create a better strategy, so in the next big update the price of this EA will go up, so please enjoy this introductory offer while it lasts.

The testing results displayed are all on GBPUSD, one with the 5-minute time frame and one with the 3-minute time frame over the last year. The markets are vastly different from how they were in the past due to the unique economic situations around the world at the current time, so testing against previous cycles I find irrelevant and slightly misleading. The tests all include a 1:4 risk-to-reward ratio (what I found to be most successful in the long term), and include fixed lots (20), 1% account risk and 0.25% account risk (for those prop firm traders like myself). Remember though, you can trade any pair, any time frame, anything, this is just what I have found the most success with on my very limited time to test. I have found other profitable settings on different pairs, but this was by far the best. 

Remember, this is an advanced EA to use, every setting is customizable, and more advanced features will be added, so please understand that it may take some time to find settings that provide a profitable strategy on what you want to trade. 

If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to message me or leave a comment, and I will respond as soon as I can. 

Thank you for your time, and I hope you enjoy Yabai Bullet.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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