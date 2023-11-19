ParabolicSAR Strategy

ParabolicSAR is a multi-currency professional Expert Advisor that uses a variety of trading strategies in the foreign exchange market. Each of the individual strategies has gone through many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% simulation. Thanks to the use of several strategies for each currency pair, the Expert Advisor is successfully tested with 100% simulation of quotes over a long period of time.

Trading Currency Pairs.

This Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is planned to trade on a Symbol or Pair as follows:

Forex:

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,

EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD,

GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,

NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 pairs

 Metal pairs: XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver)

Total is 30 pairs.

Note: All of these symbols or pairs are symbols or pairs commonly used by brokers. So, this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will not work with brokers with symbol or pair names that have prefixes or suffixes.

Signal indicators.

The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will use 1 indicator signals but with 5 Timeframes, starting from PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4 and PERIOD_D1

In this Expert Advisor, it does not use a fixed timeframe to calculate indicator signals, so there is no need to determine the signal calculation timeframe.

This means that the ParabolicSAR Expert Advisor can be used on any timeframe from PERIOD_M1 to PERIOD_MN1, and FXSAR_MTF_MCEA will still calculate signals based on iSAR PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4 and PERIOD_D1



