Gann Price Degree Intervals

An indicator built on the theory of William Gann, it draws horizontal lines on prices that correspond to the main angles of a 360-degree cycle.

This indicator is based on the famous theories of William Gann, focusing on the main angles believed to be strong price reversal levels. The embedded main angles are: 30, 45, 60, 90, 120, 180, 220, 270, 310, and 360.

Features:

Users can add or delete angles as desired from the input list. Appearance Customization: Choose the colors and decide whether you'd like to display or hide specific lines.

Recommendations: It's recommended to use the indicator in conjunction with other technical analysis techniques to ensure better results.



Note: After install the indicator on a chart, if you want to modify it, it is preferable to remove it and install it again with the new inputs you want. This is just to make it work more efficiently.



