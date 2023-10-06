Gann Price Degree Intervals

An indicator built on the theory of William Gann, it draws horizontal lines on prices that correspond to the main angles of a 360-degree cycle.

This indicator is based on the famous theories of William Gann, focusing on the main angles believed to be strong price reversal levels. The embedded main angles are: 30, 45, 60, 90, 120, 180, 220, 270, 310, and 360.

Features:

  • Angle Customization: Users can add or delete angles as desired from the input list.
  • Appearance Customization: Choose the colors and decide whether you'd like to display or hide specific lines.
  • High Precision: The indicator is designed to provide high accuracy in pinpointing and ease of use.

Recommendations: It's recommended to use the indicator in conjunction with other technical analysis techniques to ensure better results.

Note: After install the indicator on a chart, if you want to modify it, it is preferable to remove it and install it again with the new inputs you want. This is just to make it work more efficiently.



More from author
Gann Planetary Lines
Mxhmd Almxhsn
Indicators
Do you believe that financial markets and celestial bodies operate in separate realms? Our indicator begs to differ! Based on the innovative theory of William Gann, which emphasizes the influence of celestial planet movements on financial market dynamics, we present to you the "Gann Planetary Lines Indicator". Features of the Indicator : Precision : Accurate projection of the 360 degrees of planetary orbits onto price charts. Advanced Customization : Ability to display or hide any planet line,
