Gann Price Degree Intervals
- Indicators
- Mxhmd Almxhsn
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the famous theories of William Gann, focusing on the main angles believed to be strong price reversal levels. The embedded main angles are: 30, 45, 60, 90, 120, 180, 220, 270, 310, and 360.
Features:
- Angle Customization: Users can add or delete angles as desired from the input list.
- Appearance Customization: Choose the colors and decide whether you'd like to display or hide specific lines.
- High Precision: The indicator is designed to provide high accuracy in pinpointing and ease of use.
Recommendations: It's recommended to use the indicator in conjunction with other technical analysis techniques to ensure better results.
Note: After install the indicator on a chart, if you want to modify it, it is preferable to remove it and install it again with the new inputs you want. This is just to make it work more efficiently.