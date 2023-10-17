Raba Time Scheduler EA MT5

Manage your trading schedule with Raba Time Scheduler EA.

Functionalities:

  • Set up infinit time ranges.
  • Choose between these actions when out of schedule.
    • Close all positions.
    • Close all negative positions and protect the positive ones.

Notes:

  • Auto enabling/disabling algo trading is disabled due to MQL Market policies.


I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap.

If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment and a good rating will be appreciated. Also any proposal will be taken into account for future versions.



More from author
Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA MT5
Aleix Rabassa Puigdomenech
Utilities
Automatically protect you positions with  Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA. Functionalities: Automatic break even. Automatic trailing stoploss I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap. If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment and a good rating will be appreciated. Also any proposal will be taken into account for future versions.
FREE
Raba All Utilities EA MT5
Aleix Rabassa Puigdomenech
1 (1)
Utilities
All utilities of my experts advisors included in a single one. Includes: Raba Time Scheduler EA Raba Challenge Manager EA Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA Notes: Auto enabling/disabling algo trading is disabled due to MQL Market policies. I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap. If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment and a good rating will be appreciated. Also any proposal will be taken into account for future versions.
FREE
Raba Challenge Manager EA MT5
Aleix Rabassa Puigdomenech
1 (1)
Utilities
Manage your prop firm challenges with  Raba Challenge Manager  EA  (FTMO, Rocket21, etc...). Functionalities: Close all positions when the goal profit is reached. Close all positions before reaching the daily drawdown limit. Close all positions before reaching the total drawdown limit. Notes: Auto enabling/disabling algo trading is disabled due to MQL Market policies. I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap. If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment an
FREE
