Raba Time Scheduler EA MT5
- Utilities
- Aleix Rabassa Puigdomenech
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 October 2023
Manage your trading schedule with Raba Time Scheduler EA.
Functionalities:
- Set up infinit time ranges.
- Choose between these actions when out of schedule.
- Close all positions.
- Close all negative positions and protect the positive ones.
Notes:
- Auto enabling/disabling algo trading is disabled due to MQL Market policies.
I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap.
If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment and a good rating will be appreciated. Also any proposal will be taken into account for future versions.