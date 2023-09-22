All in 1 Propsense MT5
- Indicators
- Mark Bernardinis
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 6 October 2023
Apply to the 5 minute timeframe against the major USD forex pairs.
- AUDUSD
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDCAD
- USDCHF
- USDJPY
Highlights the PropSense Book Levels
- Turn on/off for Sydney, Asia, London and New York Sessions
Shows the Tokyo and London Fixes
- Turn on/off for Tokyo and London
- Configure how many historical fixes to show
Shows the Sessions
- Turn on/off visible indication for sessions (supports 4 sessions)
- Visibly shows the sessions (out of the box configuration for Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York)
- Highs and lows
- Supports time-zones WITH daylight savings time so you can use it effectively to back test kill zones and other concepts with greater accuracy.
To learn about the strategy, refer to Discord.
Refer to the Commercial Mt4 and Mt5 indicators if you need something supported by the team closely involved with the strategy.
Mt4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103421
Mt5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105669
Note
There is still PLENTY of features to come but you can follow the journey here, head over to Github to get the latest as it happens and even contribute if you can whether it be technically or as a tester or you're an ideas man (or woman).
ALL SOURCE AVAILABLE FROM GITHUB - no license - you are free to do with it as you like (except sell it). If you prefer a separate "Sessions" indicator, you can go to Github and download the standalone indicator (Market Sessions.ex5 - very original name).
Outstanding features to be implemented in future releases:
- Visual buy/sell
- Greater customizability of the indicator (based on feedback received)
- Additional confluences to incorporate into the strategy (optional mechanical elements)
- ... and many more
excellent. please where can i get the source code?