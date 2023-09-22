All in 1 Propsense MT5

Apply to the 5 minute timeframe against the major USD forex pairs.

AUDUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

USDJPY

Highlights the PropSense Book Levels

Turn on/off for Sydney, Asia, London and New York Sessions

Shows the Tokyo and London Fixes

Turn on/off for Tokyo and London

Configure how many historical fixes to show

Shows the Sessions

Turn on/off visible indication for sessions (supports 4 sessions)

Visibly shows the sessions (out of the box configuration for Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York)

Highs and lows

Supports time-zones WITH daylight savings time so you can use it effectively to back test kill zones and other concepts with greater accuracy.

To learn about the strategy, refer to Discord.

Refer to the Commercial Mt4 and Mt5 indicators if you need something supported by the team closely involved with the strategy.

Mt4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103421

Mt5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105669

Note

There is still PLENTY of features to come but you can follow the journey here, head over to Github to get the latest as it happens and even contribute if you can whether it be technically or as a tester or you're an ideas man (or woman).

ALL SOURCE AVAILABLE FROM GITHUB - no license - you are free to do with it as you like (except sell it). If you prefer a separate "Sessions" indicator, you can go to Github and download the standalone indicator (Market Sessions.ex5 - very original name).

Outstanding features to be implemented in future releases:

Visual buy/sell

Greater customizability of the indicator (based on feedback received)

Additional confluences to incorporate into the strategy (optional mechanical elements)

... and many more

Still in BETA.