USTECm15 Odyssey
- H W Hu Huai Chin
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 23 September 2023
- Activations: 10
USTECm15 Odyssey is a top-tier MT5 EA designed for steady growth in long-term USTEC trading.
It boasts a robust uptrend strategy, focusing on sustainable profits and capital protection.
Experience a swift and user-friendly setup, eliminating the need for intricate parameter adjustments.
Essentials for Usage
- Trading Symbol: USTEC (Nasdaq100)
- Timeframe: M15
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Trading Account: IC Markets broker, Hedge type, Minimum deposit of 1000 USD, Leverage up to 1:25
EA Parameters
- Money Management: Default is “False”, meaning the EA trades a fixed lot size defined by Trade Size Without Money Management. If you activate it by setting it to “True”, the EA trades lot sizes between Trade Size Without Money Management and Maximum Trade Size.
- Percentage of Balance to Risk: Default is “2”. This influences the size of the lots when Money Management is active.
- Trade Size Without Money Management (Lots): Default is “1”.
- Maximum Trade Size (Lots): Default is “250”.
Getting Started
- On the IC Markets' MetaTrader 5, install our EA from the MetaTrader Market. Simply attach the EA to your USTEC M15 chart, activate the Money Management option if you are up for greater rewards, and voila! Rest easy knowing the default settings are already optimized for you.
- For uninterrupted performance, consider hosting the EA on a VPS. We also recommend familiarizing yourself with the robot on an IC Markets Demo account for a few days before transitioning to a Live trading session.
Important Note to Our Valued Traders
USTECm15 Odyssey is based on historical data and future profits are not guaranteed.
Contact Us
Add our profile to your friends circle for seamless communication. If you ever have questions or need guidance, just send us a private message. We are committed to supporting you every step of the way!