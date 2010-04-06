Bollinger Bands and bar position

The indicator based on Bollinger Bands parameters determines the bar's position and displays the value in the indicator window.
When a bar closes below the lower Bollinger Bands line, the indicator value becomes negative.
In such a case, one can expect an imminent market reversal and an upward movement.
When a bar closes above the upper Bollinger Bands line, the indicator value becomes greater than 1.
In such a case, one can expect an imminent market reversal and a downward movement.
It is advisable to use other indicators to confirm signals.


