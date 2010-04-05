Close by Magic number

Upon launching the script, you will need to specify three parameters: the desired Take Profit, an acceptable Loss level, and a Magic number.

Following this, a panel with five buttons is generated:

Close all trades - regardless of profit or loss. Close only BUY trades. Close only SELL trades. Close trades with profits greater than Take Profit. Close trades with losses exceeding Loss.

All closures are performed ONLY based on the specified Magic number.

The panel can be moved within the chart window.



