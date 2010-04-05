Close by Magic number
- Utilities
- Uljana Trofimova
- Version: 1.0
Upon launching the script, you will need to specify three parameters: the desired Take Profit, an acceptable Loss level, and a Magic number.
Following this, a panel with five buttons is generated:
- Close all trades - regardless of profit or loss.
- Close only BUY trades.
- Close only SELL trades.
- Close trades with profits greater than Take Profit.
- Close trades with losses exceeding Loss.
All closures are performed ONLY based on the specified Magic number.The panel can be moved within the chart window.