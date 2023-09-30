Gold Hacker EA

Gold Hacker EA is built with our years of experience in trading and programming skills, based on the fact that trend is always your friend with consideration of the variety of market conditions , by combining the trend indicators with our mathematical strategy to always follow the trend and recover from the sideways trend. 

Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Gold Hacker EA uses an efficient mechanism to manage losing positions. We support risk management to allow you to make profit and recover your loss based on analysis of the market conditions and your account balance .  

This unique strategy allows Gold Hacker EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and safely recover losing trades into profitable ones, away from the traditional ways of using stop loss or risky hedge strategies. 

Gold Hacker EA has an option to detect the lot size for you automatically which is relative to your account balance, to prevent you from using risky lot size that may lead you to margin your account, based on our analysis of market history and our risk management algorithm. 

Gold Hacker Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01338f66faf3d901

Why using Gold Hacker EA :

  1. Flexible with any spread up to 30 unlike the others EAs robot that required very low spread accounts to give the correct result. 
  2. Gold Hacker EA has an option to detect the lot size for you automatically to eliminate the risk of using high lot size.
  3. Gold Hacker EA has clear and few setting unlike the other EAs robot which contains many confusing setting so that when you loss money with them they told you "Its your fault as you used wrong setting" .
  4. Gold Hacker EA has been tested for many years back unlike the other EAs robot which tested for one or two years by max. 
  5. Gold Hacker EA has been tested on different brokers accounts and gave the same results to make sure it's effective under any market conditions. 

Recommendations :

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD, Gold 
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1500
  • Account type: ECN, Zero, Micro, Standard, Premium and any other types. 
  • Spread : Up to 30. 
  • Update Lot Size = true : System will detect the lot size for you.   
  • Update Lot Size = false : Recommend the below table
Lot Size Minimum Deposit
 0.01   $1500
 0.03   $3500
 0.05   $5500

If you like more risk you can increase the Lot Size 

