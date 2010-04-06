The "Envelope of Adaptive Moving Average" indicator is a tool to assist you in making informed decisions in the financial market. It is designed to provide you with a clear view of the trend direction and potential entry and exit points in your trades.

This indicator is based on an adaptive moving average, which means it automatically adjusts to changes in market volatility. This makes it especially useful in markets that can be both calm and volatile. The indicator displays two lines that envelope the adaptive moving average. These lines help identify key levels of support and resistance, enabling you to make more informed decisions about when to buy or sell an asset.

Despite being an advanced technical tool, it is easy to understand and use, making it suitable for both novice and experienced traders. The indicator's ability to adapt to changing market conditions makes it versatile and effective in various situations. It provides a clear visual representation of market trends, helping to avoid impulsive trades. This indicator can be a valuable tool in your trading toolbox.