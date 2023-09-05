The US30 Market Maker

4.5

The US30 Market Maker is a fully automated trading system that utilizes up the 7 different strategies to create a well-diversified approach to trading the US30 every day at the opening of the US stock market. The system uses range trading, breakout trading, scalping and price action trading to create a robust solution for all market environments. All trades are done through orders with pre-determined stop-loss and take-profit levels to ensure maximum transparency. Almost all factors and parameters used are dynamic, meaning that they will adapt to current market conditions.

It does NOT rely on Martingale, grid trading or other types of risky practices that will result in a huge loss out of nowhere. All trades are managed individually and the maximum risk of every single trade is pre-determined. You will not find any false claims of AI trading or over-optimized backtest results either.

The system will be continuously updated and maintained, and you will of course get all future updates for free!

User Manual

The different types of set-files can be found below and in the comment section:

Medium risk set-file (Default)

High risk set-file

Prop trading set-file

IMPORTANT recommendations:

Testing: You should ALWAYS download the demo and do some testing on your own broker before buying ANY EA on the MQL5 market! Open the strategy-tester in MT5 (ctrl + R) and test the demo version on your broker's US30 market with the "Every tick based on real ticks" modelling and use a realistic deposit balance as well. Test for multiple different periods but remember to check "history quality" after each test to make sure you have complete data for that period.
Read the manual or send me a message if you have any questions about how to test the EA.

Set files: The newest set-files will always be highlighted above and historical set files can always be found in the comment section.

Risk: If you’re using the default settings, I’d recommend anything from 0.2% to 3% risk per trade. Depending on how aggressive you want to trade.

Market: Should only be used for the US30.

Timeframe: The strategy uses the 5 min timeframe, but it will still work just as well if you have your chart set to another timeframe.

Minimum deposit: $200.

Account type: Preferably ECN, raw or Razor with low spreads.

Brokers: I’d recommend ICMarkets, Pepperstone or any other reputable broker that offers low spreads and good executions. For prop trading I’d recommend FTMO. The EA works on all brokers though!

MT5 account type: Preferably Hedge.


If you have any questions please feel free to contact me here on MQL5!




Reviews 8
mavelaco
106
mavelaco 2025.07.24 13:31 
 

Hello, after several tests, I decided to purchase the EA. It's too early to comment on its effectiveness, but either it worked the first time or the developer helped make it work perfectly with a few tweaks. I'll let it run for a few months and then come back and comment. Excellent work by the developer. Congratulations!

Chiwi's IT
631
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2025.05.25 19:05 
 

This developer is one of a very good example for many developers fo presale and aftersale support. He is also an very honost developer. Gives good advices and is telling you where he is in his updating proces. I did gave him some suggested for changings and he is more then willing to cooperate with his buyers. The Expert Advisor is a very clean one which works pretty nice on IC Trading but needs some small adjustments. For Darwinex accounts it still needs to be some work on to let it work good but also about that the developer is honost and very transparant. Because of his honosty and transparancy of what he is doing I decided to take also his other EA. A little but outdated but you always need to backtest yourself and do some optimazations and put first on a demo account. Can't wait for his updates and I m very curious what this developer will bring more in the future. I can recommend this developer and give him a 8 on 10. For the results of the EA I will update some months later to give an honost and clear review. Thanks Lasse to make this nice EA.

Dougal
355
Dougal 2024.01.09 19:03 
 

One of the very few genuinely profitable bots i have found on here & it was created by a very helpful person whom I now trust after using this bot for a while. I hope Lasse comes up with more profitable bots in the future, I can thoroughly recommend this EA.

