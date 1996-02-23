Xnq100

The Xnq100 is a trading robot designed to trade exclusively on the NQ100 CFD.

It is based on the price channel indicator and other customised indicators, and also takes account of market volatility.

This robot has been used live for more than 6 months and has obtained great results.

As regards the parameters to be defined before starting up:

- TRAILING_STOP must be equal to 0.5
- X ( it represents the multiplication of the size of the positions you want to take according to your portfolio ) 
Personally, I set X = 5 but if you want it to be less risky, you can set it to 3 (because the larger the positions, the greater the risk).
- vol must be equal to 30 (volatility value)

It therefore has a trailing stop, and adapts position sizes according to portfolio size.
Feel free to download the robot for a personal backtest.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me.
