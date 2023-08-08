Tradibox Gold A

  • Experts
  • Hsyn Abw Hsan
    Hsyn Abw Hsan

    Hsyn Abw Hsan

    When it comes to career and success, Scorpios possess several qualities that help them achieve success. They are intelligent, focused, and analytical, enabling them to reason and make appropriate decisions in the face of professional challenges. They may be enthusiastic about investigation and
  • Version: 56.0
  • Updated: 11 August 2024
  • Activations: 5
Tradibox Gold is built on more than Bonnitta's personal trading indicator and a highly advanced secret trading algorithm. The tradibox Gold strategy is a combination of a secret custom indicator, trend lines, support and resistance levels and the most important previously mentioned secret trading algorithm.

tradibox Gold needs above 100 leverage and above - I tested it with 100 USD and 1:500 leverage, please see below real account link. You need big leverage and bigger risk to use this EA and only use the amount you can afford to lose. If you need an investment type EA, get this EA. tradebox Gold .
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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