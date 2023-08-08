Tradibox Gold A

Tradibox Gold is built on more than Bonnitta's personal trading indicator and a highly advanced secret trading algorithm. The tradibox Gold strategy is a combination of a secret custom indicator, trend lines, support and resistance levels and the most important previously mentioned secret trading algorithm.





tradibox Gold needs above 100 leverage and above - I tested it with 100 USD and 1:500 leverage, please see below real account link. You need big leverage and bigger risk to use this EA and only use the amount you can afford to lose. If you need an investment type EA, get this EA. tradebox Gold .