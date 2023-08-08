Goled v1 from tradibox Rsi AMA

  • Experts
  • Hsyn Abw Hsan
    Hsyn Abw Hsan

    Hsyn Abw Hsan

    When it comes to career and success, Scorpios possess several qualities that help them achieve success. They are intelligent, focused, and analytical, enabling them to reason and make appropriate decisions in the face of professional challenges. They may be enthusiastic about investigation and
  • Version: 56.0
  • Updated: 6 September 2023
  • Activations: 5
radibox Gold ver B is built on more than Bonnitta's personal trading indicator and a highly advanced secret trading algorithm. The tradibox Gold strategy is a combination of a secret custom indicator, trend lines, support and resistance levels and the most important previously mentioned secret trading algorithm.

tradibox Gold needs above 100 leverage and above - I tested it with 100 USD and 1:500 leverage, please see below real account link. You need big leverage and bigger risk to use this EA and only use the amount you can afford to lose. If you need an investment type EA, get this EA. tradebox Gold .


Recommended products
Impulse Hadge
Dilmurad Zamitov
Experts
English Version: ImpulseHedger XAU Tame the Gold Market with Mathematical Precision. Are you tired of "Grid" EAs that blow your account during long gold trends? Most grid systems fail because they lack a solid exit strategy for explosive moves. ImpulseHedger was specifically designed to turn Gold’s high volatility into a calculated advantage using a hybrid "Impulse Grid" and "Smart Shield" system. Key Features: Extended 7-Level Grid: A conservative lot progression ( $0.01$ to $0.03$ ) de
Grid Scalp Destroyer
Arno Olivier
Experts
Advanced Envelope Grid Scalper EA Advanced Envelope Grid Scalper EA is a fully automated, high-precision algorithmic trading system designed for traders who want to capitalize on market volatility, breakout momentum, and mean-reversion retracements. Built on a sophisticated multi-stage entry framework, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines the structural power of the Envelopes Indicator with dynamic volume management to safely navigate both trending and ranging market conditions. Core Trading St
Pew Pew MT5
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Important Risk Notice PEW PEW is an experimental EA built around a recovery-grid concept inspired by the general idea behind Waka Waka. This is the only EA in my range that uses this type of strategy, and I want to be completely upfront about the risk involved. While the system may still produce strong results over shorter periods, recovery-grid strategies can accumulate significant exposure and can ultimately lead to large drawdowns or even a blown account if market conditions move against the
Risk Management Best EA
Hugues Page
Experts
The Ultimate Drag-and-Drop Trading Tool for Precision and Simplicity Say goodbye to overcomplicated trading setups and calculations. With this Expert Advisor, you can calibrate your risk just once, then effortlessly manage your trades directly on the chart. How It Works: Set It Up Once: Define your desired risk percentage. Choose to include additional options Decide if you want to use the current market price or a custom price line. Trade Effortlessly: Simply drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take
Daily Candle Scalper
Salvatore Caligiuri
4.5 (4)
Experts
PROMO  - Only for next 3 buyers, choose 2 free expert! NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! 1 -  PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION expert advisor 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO expert advisor 3 - ALGOFUSION FX expert advisor 4 -   T RENDFLOW PRO   expert advisor BACKTEST INFO: Due to the large number of trades and to the complexity of the algorithm, backtest can be slow to start, let the tester download data brom broker server and it will start To backtest correctly, use default settings and recommended te
Zenth
Willy Raditya
3.8 (5)
Experts
Zenth – Precision Trading with Profit Protection Why settle for average? Zenth is not just another Expert Advisor—it's a disciplined trading machine. Developed for traders who prioritize smart risk exposure and strategic execution, this EA offers a clean, powerful trading solution that focuses on consistency and protecting gains. Built for Traders Who Think Ahead How it trades:  Trades based on high-probability candlestick formations like engulfing and pin bars for quick setups. Intelligent O
MetrionHedjing
Sanjar Mamanazarov
Experts
Hello, traders! I'm MetrionHedging EA, a next-generation expert advisor built on an adaptive hedging strategy with martingale. My specialty? Working in both directions simultaneously. My mission? Catching the market movement—in any direction—and consistently increasing the position until the market generates a profit. How it works: MetrionHedging opens both a BUY and a SELL order from the very first second—without waiting for a signal. Wherever the market goes, the expert advisor is already t
Stargogs Spike Catcher EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
2.67 (3)
Experts
Stargogs Spike Catcher EA V3 !!!PLEASE MESSAGE ME AFTER PURCHASING THE EA I WILL HELP AND SET IT UP FOR YOU OR I'LL SEND YOU THE RIGHT SETFILES!!! !!! IMPORTANT THIS ROBOT WON'T WORK OR MAKE PROFIT WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS!!! With The Right Settings so that you can make your daily or monthly Income. This Is the best version so far. With the right Parameters you won't fail. I will also show you the results. In Version 3.0 you can Switch on/off to Choose on which indices to catch spikes on Boom and
AI Chess player
Carl Alexander Lundin
Experts
Get 1 EA free (for 2 trading accounts) -> Contact me after purchase. Unlock Your Forex Trading Potential with AI Chess Player! Step into the forefront of Forex trading with AI Chess Player, the ultimate expert advisor designed to dominate the GBPUSD market on the M5 timeframe. This isn’t just any trading software – it’s your strategic partner, meticulously engineered to master market fluctuations with pinpoint accuracy and sophisticated finesse. Why Choose AI Chess Player? Revolutionary Approa
FREE
Capital Gate PRT EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator "   Extreme Spike PRT "  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdow
EA Builder PRO
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.56 (9)
Experts
EA Builder  is a tool allowing you to create  your own algorithm  and adapt it to your  own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with  your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create  your perfect EA . There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own alg
GoldHFT MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
3.8 (5)
Experts
High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
Splash EA
Mikhail Golubev
Experts
Splash EA is a long-awaited implementation of my trading system in a fully automated form. The algorithm is based on the analysis of the symbiosis of the trading volume and the movement of the price of the instrument, as a result of which we get points with a high probability of a reversal. My trading system will always work as long as the market exists. Honest advisor with honest tests. Join your team, you won't regret it! Timeframes: M5-   H 1 Basic pairs:   GBPUSD ,   EURUSD ,   AUDUSD .   EA
Fusion 1
Kyaw Zan Tun
Experts
This Signal Running With Fusion 1 EA Fusion 2 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the fractal Lines Breakouts. Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings, allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired. Live Signal Key Features  - 100% Automated Trading System - Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended) - Money Management & Risk Control Settings - User-Fri
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
A new and more powerful XAU EA, using an unprecedented method,   XAUUSD, XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD can all use it   . This is my best work on XAU. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and hard work, I made this EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products. Among them, I most recommend the combination of XAUUSD, XAUJPY, and XAUCHF. Signal display and discussion group: If you don't know how to set parameters or have an
TeamTrader EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator TeamTrader Channel Stop  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdow
Aussie Victor MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.51 (39)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid sy
TWAP Institional
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
TWAP Institutional Trade like a desk, not like a gambler: institutional-grade execution with a hard broker-side stop and a fixed, pre-defined risk on every single trade. TWAP Institutional brings the discipline of an institutional execution desk to your MT5 account. No hidden exposure, no hope-and-pray exits: every trade is placed with a real broker-side stop-loss and a dollar risk that is fixed BEFORE the position opens. WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT - FIXED RISK PER TRADE. A proprietary volatility
Forex Gangster EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator "Forex Gangster"  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns. ATT
Market Shooter
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
Market Shooter EA — Description & Recommendation Market Shooter EA is a professional breakout-sniping Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability market moves with precision and discipline. The EA uses a smart price breakout detection system , targeting key support and resistance levels, then executes trades with sniper-level accuracy using buffer confirmation and volatility-aware scaling. The strategy focuses on clean market structure , avoiding noise and low-quality entries, making it
EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
Fast and the Furious
Anton Chuev
Experts
The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
Mizan Bull G2 MT5
Xasan Soatov
Experts
MIZAN BULL G2 (MT5) — Quantum Trend Sniper Mizan Bull G2 is an elite sniping algorithm for Gold (XAUUSD) , programmed exclusively for BUY orders . Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, this robot does not open random trades. It patiently waits for the price to drop to the "Golden Line" (Kursi Pivot) and strikes with high precision in the direction of the main trend. BATTLE STATISTICS (V19): Profit Factor: 24.0+ Win Rate: > 95% Logic: Trend Sniper ($100 Profit) + Safe Flat ($20 Profit).
AutoStorm
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Auto-optimizing grid expert. Genetic algorithms have been used in the EA to implement auto-optimization for a predetermined period of time. Now you do not need to optimize the EA over and over, but only to attach it once and configure it once. The real expert system for real work, working with a deposit of $1000. The default settings are suitable for trading the EURUSD currency pair. Work on accounts with   hedging ! Examples of settings are provided at the beginning of the "Comments" section. O
CryptoSecurency
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Experts
Cryptosecurency is a fully automatic trending trading advisor for cryptocurrency trading. The EA enters a trade at moments of increased volatility in the direction of momentum. The impulse is determined according to one of two algorithms: By the percentage change in the price for a certain time period or by the built-in indicators based on Bollinger bands. The ADX indicator can be used to measure the strength of a trend. Trades are closed by Stop Loss / Take Profit. It is not recommended to use
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Advaced Trader MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Experts
Advanced Trader MT5 is a fully automated trading robot developed by using custom indicator "Trend for MT5", which can be found here . The expert has been tested on AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD and USDCHF using historical data of many years, you can also test it using real ticks history data on MT5 backtest platform. Even if you don't want to 100% automatically trade by it, you can still use it as a good tool for trading, there is parameters for you to control the EA trading and use it as a trade assist
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.6 (40)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (144)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.43 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
More from author
Tradibox Gold A
Hsyn Abw Hsan
Experts
Tradibox Gold is built on more than Bonnitta's personal trading indicator and a highly advanced secret trading algorithm. The tradibox Gold strategy is a combination of a secret custom indicator, trend lines, support and resistance levels and the most important previously mentioned secret trading algorithm. tradibox Gold needs above 100 leverage and above - I tested it with 100 USD and 1:500 leverage, please see below real account link. You need big leverage and bigger risk to use this EA and
AutotradingTradibox
Hsyn Abw Hsan
Experts
Tradibox Gold is founded upon not only Bonnitta's individual trading indicator but also an exceptionally sophisticated proprietary trading algorithm. The strategy of Tradibox Gold entails the fusion of a confidential specialized indicator, trend lines, as well as support and resistance levels, all underscored by the previously mentioned covert trading algorithm. To effectively employ tradibox Gold, a leverage exceeding 100 is imperative - my personal experimentation involved 100 USD with a lev
Trading gold Weekly tradibox
Hsyn Abw Hsan
Experts
Tradibox Gold is built upon a foundation that combines Bonnitta's unique trading indicator with an advanced proprietary trading algorithm. The Tradibox Gold strategy incorporates a confidential specialized indicator, trend lines, as well as support and resistance levels, all supported by the aforementioned secret trading algorithm. To make the most of Tradibox Gold, it's crucial to utilize leverage exceeding 100. In my personal experience, I started with an initial investment of 100 USD and a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review