The DAX Morning Scalp

5
  • Experts
  • NJtrading
    NJtrading

    NJtrading

    4.7 (14)
    Been trading since 2014 and been doing it professionally since 2021.
    Got into programming in 2023 in order to start automating some of my trading.
    2 products
  • Version: 2.31
  • Updated: 2 April 2024
  • Activations: 7
IMPORTANT: I've decided to reduce the price to the cheapest possible, as I'm currently working hard on my next EA and therefore don't have time to keep my old EAs as up-to-date as I would normally like to. I'm still available for support though!
NEW 2024 set file can be downloaded by clicking here. (All set files can be found in the comment section)

The Dax Morning Scalp is a real daytrading strategy that does NOT use risky money management tactics like martingale systems, grid systems or hedging of any kind! It is a fully automated breakout scalping strategy designed specifically for the German Dax index (aka DE40 or GER40). The strategy uses current volatility conditions to determine the stop loss size and whether to trade at all. If volatility is too low the conditions are not favorable for a breakout strategy and if volatility is too high something might be wrong, which can cause more irrational moves. I’ve traded the strategy manually for a year and a half now and it has been extremely consistent and reliable, so I finally decided to automate it and share it with the community at a low enough price for everyone to benefit from!

If you have any questions please contact me on mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/njtrading

IMPORTANT recommendations:

  • Testing: You should ALWAYS download the demo and do some testing on your own broker before buying ANY EA on the MQL5 market. You can watch the video below for information on how to test the EA correctly or contact me on here if you have any questions.
  • Set files: Different types of set files can be found in the comment section and through the links above. Always go to the bottom comment for the newest set files. If you have any questions about the set files please send me a message on here.
  • Risk: If you're using the default settings I'd recommend anything from 0.5% to 6% risk per trade. Depending on how aggressive you want to trade.
  • Market: Designed to be used on the Dax index (usually called GER40, GER30, DE40 or DE30, depending on the broker).
  • Timeframe: The strategy uses the 15 min timeframe, but it will still work just as well if you have your chart set to another timeframe.
  • Minimum deposit: $200.
  • Account type: Preferably ECN, raw or Razor with low spreads.
  • Leverage: 1:20 is fine for the NormalMode but if you want to use both the NormalMode AND the AggressiveMode then I would recommend at least 1:50.
  • Brokers: I’d recommend ICMarkets, Pepperstone or any other reputable broker that offers low spreads and good executions.
  • MT5 account type: Doesn’t matter, both Hedge and Netting account types are fine.

 

Detailed explanation of strategy inputs:

Entry Settings:

"Auto-detect DAX opening hour" = If you switch this input to "true" the EA will automatically detect the opening hour for the DAX based on your broker's timezone. Beware that this setting does not work in strategy tester so you can't use it for testing purposes. It does however work for real trading. I would recommend enabling the "Show DAX opening time on Chart" setting as well if you plan on enabling this feature.

"DAX opening hour for current broker" = This input lets the user manually adjust the opening hour of the DAX. This is an important setting as broker's use different timezones and Charts are based on the broker's server time.

"Start minute for AggressiveMode orders" = This input lets the user manually adjust the minute of the opening hour at which the EA will open the AggressiveMode orders.

"Start minute for NormalMode orders" = This input lets the user manually adjust the minute of the opening hour at which the EA will open the NormalMode orders.

"ATR period" = The ATR indicator is used to help with the volatility calculations so here you can change the ATR length if you want to.

"Entry Diviation" = This input decides how much the market must go above/below the breakout point in order to trigger the pending order.

"Enable NormalMode" = This input is set to "true" by default but you can switch it to "false" if you only want the EA to use the AgressiveMode strategy. This input needs to be set to "true" for the UltraSafetyMode to work.

"Enable AggressiveMode" = This input is set to "true" by default but you can switch it to "false" if you want the EA to take less trades. The AggressiveMode enables the EA to take even more breakout trades in the morning and it will increase the average number of daily trades to around 3-4. I recommend testing the EA with AggressiveMode enabled and disabled so you can see the difference yourself.

"Enable ReversalMode" = You can switch this input to "true" if you want the EA to trade range reversal through limit orders. This has worked particularly well since September 2023 where breakouts started underperforming in the morning market of the DAX.

"Enable Safetymode" = You can switch this input to “true” if you want to play it safe. This will make the EA only take the first trade of the day which usually has a higher win rate but you will lose out on some profit in the long run as the second trade is also profitable.

"Enable UltraSafetyMode" = You can switch this input to "true" if you want to play it REALLY safe. This will drastically reduce the number of trades the EA takes but it will also increase the win rate. Basically improves quality while reducing quantity.

Risk Management:

"Percentage of Balance risked per trade" = Here you decide how many percent of your account balance you’re willing to risk on every trade.

"Enable Manual Lot Size" = This input is used to turn the manual lot size on and off. If the input is set to "true" the manual lot size is on and if the input is set to "false" the manual lot size is turned off and the EA will use the percentage based risk input instead.

"Manual Lot Size" = This input determines the lot size of every order the EA opens if the manual lot size option is enabled.

Exit Settings:

"Predetermined Stop Loss for NormalMode" = In case you don’t want to use the built-in volatility-based stop loss you can use this input to set a specific stop loss.

"Predetermined Stop Loss for AggressiveMode" = In case you don't want to use the built-in price action based stop loss you can use this input to set a specific stop loss value.

"ATR Stop Loss" = The multiplier used for volatility based stop loss. (1.2 means 1.2 x the ATR value)

"Stop Loss Diviation" = You can use this input to fine-tune the stop loss a bit if you want to.

"Take Profit for NormalMode orders" = This input determines the amount of points used for the take profit target. I use 1000 as the default value but you can change it if you want a specific risk/reward ratio for example.

"Take Profit for AggressiveMode orders" = This input determines the amount of points used for the take profit target of the AggressiveMode trades. I use 2000 as the default value but you can change it if you want a specific risk/reward ratio for example.

"Take Profit for UltraSafetyMode orders" = This input determines the amount of points used for the take profit target of the UltraSafetyMode trades. I use 1000 as the default value but you can change it if you want a specific risk/reward ratio for example.

Trailing Stop Loss Settings:

"Enable Trailing Stop Loss" = This input enables the Trailing Stop feature. The input is set to "false" by default which means it is disabled. If you want to enable the feature you need to change the input to "true".

"BreakEvenStop" = This input overrides the Trailing Stop so that the EA only moves the stop loss to the entry point, when the trigger and distance criterias are met. The Trailing Stop Loss input above needs to be set to true for this BreakEven option to work.

"Trailing Stop Loss trigger" = This input determines how far the market needs to move in the direction of the position before the Trailing Stop Loss feature starts working. This input requires the Trailing Stop Loss input above to be enabled.

"ATR based Trailing Distance" = This input lets the user decide the Trailing Stop Loss distance in terms of the ATR value of the last 15min bar.

"Point based Trailing Distance" = This input lets the user decide the Trailing Stop Loss distance in points.

General Settings:

"Show DAX opening time on Chart" = You can enable this feature by switching the input setting to "true" which will make the EA show the opening time of the DAX based on your broker's server time. Beware that the feature does not work correctly in the strategy tester as the strategy tester doesn't support GMT time.

"Magic Number for the EA" = This is just an EA identification number, but you should make sure that this number is unique.

"Comment for the trades taken by the EA" = A unique comment for the EA so you can easily identify the trades taken by the EA.

"Delete orders at this hour" = This input is for selecting the hour of the day where the EA should delete the pending orders. The default setting is 15.

"Delete orders at this minute" = This input is for selecting the minute of the hour where the EA should delete the pending orders. The default setting is 14. So together with the input above it determines that the EA should delete the pending orders at 15:14.

"Enable Buy orders" = If this input is set to true the EA will open Buy orders but if the input is changed to false the EA will stop opening Buy orders.

"Enable Sell orders" = If this input is set to true the EA will open Sell orders but if the input is changed to false the EA will stop opening Sell orders.

If you have any questions about the strategy or how to test it please feel free to send me a message on here!


Reviews 7
Juergen Loebach
1321
Juergen Loebach 2025.05.21 08:33 
 

Support and communication are excellent.The results since 12/05/2025 are positive.

nunovski
283
nunovski 2024.11.25 12:20 
 

Hello Good morning, THis is my first day trading with the Expert DAX MORNING SCLAP We had a good start, 1 operation opened, 1 operation closed in profit, For the moment very pleased

Adam Brett Atkinson
601
Adam Brett Atkinson 2023.10.09 10:06 
 

After purchasing this EA I back tested it and got great results. I played with the settings and spoke to the developer about changes. He is very quick to reply and very helpful. I have since put it on a live account and receive the same great results. The very first trade made my money back and more. Factory settings are great. Depending on your trading style you may want to change some of the settings. However it appears to be a very reliable set and forget EA. 100% recommend to purchase this EA.

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5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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The US30 Market Maker
NJtrading
4.5 (8)
Experts
The US30 Market Maker is a fully automated trading system that utilizes up the 7 different strategies to create a well-diversified approach to trading the US30 every day at the opening of the US stock market. The system uses range trading, breakout trading, scalping and price action trading to create a robust solution for all market environments. All trades are done through orders with pre-determined stop-loss and take-profit levels to ensure maximum transparency. Almost all factors and paramete
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Takeprofit_1m
169
Takeprofit_1m 2026.01.14 09:02 
 

I let this bot run for 5 days now - 10K Demoaccount - 426$ profit, only one loss -1% to 5,26% win. I like it a lot! Thank you Lasse.

Juergen Loebach
1321
Juergen Loebach 2025.05.21 08:33 
 

Support and communication are excellent.The results since 12/05/2025 are positive.

nunovski
283
nunovski 2024.11.25 12:20 
 

Hello Good morning, THis is my first day trading with the Expert DAX MORNING SCLAP We had a good start, 1 operation opened, 1 operation closed in profit, For the moment very pleased

Adam Brett Atkinson
601
Adam Brett Atkinson 2023.10.09 10:06 
 

After purchasing this EA I back tested it and got great results. I played with the settings and spoke to the developer about changes. He is very quick to reply and very helpful. I have since put it on a live account and receive the same great results. The very first trade made my money back and more. Factory settings are great. Depending on your trading style you may want to change some of the settings. However it appears to be a very reliable set and forget EA. 100% recommend to purchase this EA.

TradFMED62
391
TradFMED62 2023.08.28 10:06 
 

Hallo, habe den EA seit mehreren Tagen im Livekonto im Einsatz und muss sagen funktioniert wirklich hervorragend. Auch der durchgeführte Backtest für das komplette laufende Jahr brachte sehr gute Ergebnissen.

- Md Rashidul Hasan
4472
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.08.03 16:10 
 

This EA works. Just Plug and Play. Very safe too with SL/TP. But do not judge it based on 1 week resuts. Take at least 2 to 3 months. Lasse is great and supports his buyers almost in a day. Can not ask more. :)

NJtrading
1553
Reply from developer Lasse Najbjerg Jensen 2023.08.03 18:27
Thank you for the review! Appreciate your constructive suggestions and positive feedback! :)
Qazin Christensen
39
Qazin Christensen 2023.07.22 19:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NJtrading
1553
Reply from developer Lasse Najbjerg Jensen 2023.08.02 01:57
Thank you for the review and the positive feedback! :)
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