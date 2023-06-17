NOTE: Please don't forget to give us some stars, and keep following our work, there are more tools we are going to release.

A simple colored MA that you can include in your EA for ease of reading/viewing, you can specify the line color and width during OnInit() and include it in your projects with ease, to include it just use iCustom instead of iMA:



int MyCustomMA; MyCustomMA = iCustom ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , "Market/GTSA Colored MA" , 5 , 0 , MODE_SMA , clrCornflowerBlue, 2 , PRICE_CLOSE ); ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 , 0 , MyCustomMA);



