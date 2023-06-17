GTSA Colored MA

NOTE: Please don't forget to give us some stars, and keep following our work, there are more tools we are going to release.

A simple colored MA that you can include in your EA for ease of reading/viewing, you can specify the line color and width during OnInit() and include it in your projects with ease, to include it just use iCustom instead of iMA:

int MyCustomMA;
MyCustomMA = iCustom( Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, "Market/GTSA Colored MA", 5, 0, MODE_SMA, clrCornflowerBlue, 2, PRICE_CLOSE);
ChartIndicatorAdd( 0, 0, MyCustomMA);


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