Hello Great Developer!
can you code for quantower too because quantower put code in visual studios?
I need an experienced Quantower/C# developer who can fix a logic issue in my strategy (code is built in Visual Studio).
The main problem:
-
When the buy position stop-loss gets hit, the strategy fails to open a sell position as expected.
What I need:
-
Debug and fix the entry conditions
-
Ensure smooth switching between buy → sell and sell → buy
-
Clean and stable code structure so the strategy can be improved later
Published: 2 codes
