Seeking Experienced Scalping Coach for Prop Firm Challenges* 80 - 180 USD I'm looking for a proven scalping expert (M1-M5) to help define and apply a successful strategy for prop firm-funded accounts. Must respect prop firm rules (details below). *Requirements:* - No gambling methods, high-frequency trades, hedging, or trades under 2 minutes - Lot size: max 40, ideally <20 - Provide MT4/MT5 trade history (1 week minimum, 1 month preferred) as PDF *Terms:* - Price negotiable, potentially

Looking to Buy an Existing MT5 EA + Source Code (Backtest + Demo Required) 30 - 75 USD Read carefully before your apply. Hi guys, I’m looking to purchase an existing Expert Advisor with source code. Serious enquiries only, please. Below are my requirements: Mandatory requirements Source code required (full .mq5 , readable & well-commented preferred) Backtest period: 4 years — Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025 (tick/data quality

Project Title: Copy‑Trading EA – Multi‑Client Lot‑Scaling Solutio 30 - 100 USD Specification Revised Project Description We need a MetaTrader 4/5 Expert Advisor that lets you (the master trader) broadcast every trade to all of your client accounts in real time. The solution must work across the entire country, so it should use a MetaQuotes ID link (or any other method the developer recommends) to identify the master account and allow unlimited clients to subscribe. *Key Requirements* -

Title:* Ready‑to‑Deploy MT5 Expert Advisor – Full Source & Proven Track Record 30 - 95 USD *Project Brief* I’m seeking a pre‑built MT5 Expert Advisor that comes with the complete, well‑commented .mq5 file. Only serious offers will be considered. The EA must satisfy the following conditions: - *Source Code:* Provide the entire .mq5 file, clearly annotated for ease of maintenance. - *Historical Testing:* 4‑year back‑test from 1 Jan 2022 to 31 Dec 2025, with explicit data‑quality metrics, spread settings

MT5 EA Optimization & Backtesting (Gold M1) 30 - 40 USD Looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to optimize and backtest an existing MT5 Expert Advisor . Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe: M1 Task: Parameter optimization + performance analysis Deliverables: Optimized settings and backtest results

Title: MT5 Forex EA Development Request 50 - 100 USD I need an experienced MT5 EA developer to create a fast, AI‑driven scalper that opens multiple trades, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has two modes – 24/7 unlimited and a 10 % daily profit stop. Aim for ~9‑10 % daily returns. Let’s discuss if you can help. You might try a search for the video

Need for a writer for my channel 100 - 200 USD i need a writer and moderator for my channel that have experience that can moderate a new channel that contain news and analyses no siganls and a professional look and payment will be from 100 to 200 as the experience and the professionality

Market Killer Indicator 30 - 500 USD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ScalperEA.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Template" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int FastEMA = 8; input int SlowEMA = 21; input int AtrPeriod = 14; input double StopAtrMult = 1.2; input double TpAtrMult = 1.0; input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account

+4x bheureko candlesticks pattern in tradingview non repaint version 30 USD I want the bheureko candlesticks pattern on tradingview version m it's mt5 and mt4 version are available online for free I want it's tradingview non repaint version. Anyone who having it can please DM me. See the picture below on the indicator am talking about. I don't have it's mql5 not mql4 am looking for it . Only developers who have it can DM me please so we can change it to tradingview version. Check the picture