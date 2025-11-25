MQL5 Translation
Specification
Translate a ten page document for a metatrader 5 Expert Advisor from Italian to English or Dutch.
Just text, no pictures and thing like that. I can provide text in Word and .txt format.
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 USD
Total: 36 USD
For the developer27 USD
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0