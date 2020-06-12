Michigan Consumer Sentiment is continued to improve in June
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Michigan Consumer Sentiment is continued to improve in June
After reporting a record nosedive in U.S. consumer sentiment in March and April, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing sentiment continued to improve in June following a modest rebound in May.
The preliminary report showed the consumer sentiment index for June climbed to 78.6 from 72.3 in May and 71.8 in April. Economists had expected the index to rise 75.0.
Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin said the increase by the index reflected gains in the outlook for personal finances and more favorable prospects for the national economy due to the reopening of the economy.
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