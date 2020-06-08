BP plc (formerly British Petroleum) will cut 10,000 of the company's 70,100 jobs
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BP plc (formerly British Petroleum) will cut 10,000 of the company's 70,100 jobs
BP plc plans to cut 10,000 of the company's 70,100 jobs, Reuters reports citing a phone call from CEO Bernard Looney with employees. The Financial Times quoted Luni separately, saying that most of the job cuts will take office positions. Unlike its rival Royal Dutch Shell RDSA, 3.86%, BP did not cut dividends.
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