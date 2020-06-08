BP plc (formerly British Petroleum) will cut 10,000 of the company's 70,100 jobs

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BP plc (formerly British Petroleum) will cut 10,000 of the company's 70,100 jobs



BP plc plans to cut 10,000 of the company's 70,100 jobs, Reuters reports citing a phone call from CEO Bernard Looney with employees. The Financial Times quoted Luni separately, saying that most of the job cuts will take office positions. Unlike its rival Royal Dutch Shell RDSA, 3.86%, BP did not cut dividends.

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BP to cut 10,000 jobs: reports
BP to cut 10,000 jobs: reports
  • Steve Goldstein
  • www.marketwatch.com
Oil major BP undefinedundefined plans to cut 10,000 out of the company's 70,100 jobs, Reuters reported, citing a phone call CEO Bernard Looney had with...
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