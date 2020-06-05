US stock indexes on Friday rushed up amid data on the labor market

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US stock indexes on Friday rushed up amid data on the labor market


Wall Street surged Friday, as a surprise recovery in hiring suggested the labor market has turned a corner, prompting investors to raise their bets on a speedy economic comeback. The technology-heavy Nasdaq hit an intraday record.

The U.S. economy generated 2.51 million jobs in May, confounding expectations for a loss of 8 million jobs. The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7% a month earlier.

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Dow Soars as Snapback in Hiring Bolsters Bets on Economic Rebound
Dow Soars as Snapback in Hiring Bolsters Bets on Economic Rebound
  • 2020.06.05
  • Investing.com
  • www.investing.com
Dow Soars as Snapback in Hiring Bolsters Bets on Economic Rebound
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