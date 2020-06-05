US stock indexes on Friday rushed up amid data on the labor market
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
US stock indexes on Friday rushed up amid data on the labor market
Wall Street surged Friday, as a surprise recovery in hiring suggested the labor market has turned a corner, prompting investors to raise their bets on a speedy economic comeback. The technology-heavy Nasdaq hit an intraday record.
The U.S. economy generated 2.51 million jobs in May, confounding expectations for a loss of 8 million jobs. The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7% a month earlier.
source..