German Industrial Orders fall

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German Industrial Orders fall

German manufacturing orders fell even more than expected in April, highlighting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Europe’s largest economy. On Friday, the Ministry of Economics reported that industrial orders fell 25.8% in April compared with the previous month, and this indicates that difficult times are coming for German industry.


Germany is already experiencing a recession, and government economic advisers forecast a fall from 6% to 7% in 2020.

source..
German factory orders plunge, portending lean times ahead
German factory orders plunge, portending lean times ahead
  • www.therecord.com
BERLIN - Factory orders in Germany plunged even more than anticipated in April, underlining the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on Europe’s largest economy. The Economy Ministry said Friday that industrial orders dropped 25.8% in April over the previous month, in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects. Economists had been...
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