Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims decrease to 1.877 million
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims decrease to 1.877 million
First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back further off their recent record high in the week ended May 30th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims tumbled to 1.877 million, a decrease of 249,000 from the previous week's revised level of 2.126 million.
Economists had expected jobless claims to slump to 1.800 million from the 2.123 million originally reported for the previous week.
source..